Birdeye Sweeps G2 Rankings: Named a Top Global Software Company and AI Leader

#1 Enterprise Leader across 10+ categories, fueled by a 113% surge in enterprise adoption.

#1 Enterprise Leader across 10+ categories, fueled by a 113% surge in enterprise adoption.

Earning a Leader position in a G2 Report is highly competitive, congratulations to Birdeye for achieving this distinction. Buyers can be confident this ranking reflects the experiences of real users.” — Godard Abel, co-founder and CEO, G2

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Birdeye, the leading agentic marketing platform for multi-location brands, today announced it has earned G2’s top enterprise rankings across more than ten major categories - joining the ranks of the world’s most dominant AI and software companies. The recognition reflects what the market already knows: Birdeye is the enterprise platform of choice for the world’s largest brands looking to consolidate their marketing stack and scale local execution through AI agents.

This recognition follows a year of record enterprise momentum. As brands move away from fragmented point solutions, Birdeye has seen 113% growth in $100K+ customers, a 135% increase in average deal size, and a 2x increase in enterprise pipeline year-over-year.

G2 Spring 2026: #1 Enterprise Rankings Across the Board

Birdeye’s Spring 2026 G2 Grid results, based on 3,600+ verified customer reviews, confirm its position as the dominant enterprise platform across every core category it competes in. Birdeye holds the #1 Enterprise ranking in Online Reputation Management, Local Listing Management, Multi-Location Marketing Platforms, Feedback Analytics, Experience Management, Patient Engagement, Customer Advocacy, and Social Media Suites.

Birdeye also debuted as a #1 Enterprise leader in SEO Tools - a new category for Spring 2026 - and earned enterprise rankings in Local Marketing and Local SEO. Across AI-native categories including Agentic AI and AI Agents, Birdeye is now ranked among the top players globally, reflecting the company’s early and accelerating leadership in enterprise AI.

G2 Best of 2026: Recognized Alongside the World’s Leading AI Companies

Birdeye also earned placement on G2’s prestigious Best Of lists alongside AI leaders like Anthropic, Google, Salesforce, and Microsoft. This recognition reflects global standing across AI, software, and marketing excellence:

- #11 Marketing & Digital Advertising Product

- #21 AI Product Globally

- #32 Agentic AI Products

- #37 Software Company Worldwide

“Earning a Leader position in a G2 Report is highly competitive and rooted in verified customer reviews,” said Godard Abel, co-founder and CEO, G2. “Congratulations to Birdeye for achieving this distinction. Buyers can be confident this ranking reflects the experiences of real users.”

Unlike point solutions focused solely on reputation or listings management, Birdeye is the only multi-location marketing platform to earn recognition across both global software and AI product rankings, validating its position as a true enterprise AI platform, not a niche category player.

“The era of fragmented point tools is over. Multi-location brands are moving toward agentic platforms that don’t just show data, but drive real business outcomes. Our G2 recognition, including #1 enterprise rankings across more than ten categories and placement alongside the world’s leading AI companies, validates what our customers already know: Birdeye is the enterprise platform built for the AI era.” said Naveen Gupta, co-founder and CEO, Birdeye.

Built for the World’s Most Complex Organizations

Birdeye’s G2 dominance reflects a broader enterprise shift: the world’s largest brands are consolidating fragmented marketing tools into a single, AI-powered platform. Currently, 81% of Birdeye’s enterprise customers use four or more products to manage their full marketing flywheel.

Recent enterprise wins include:

- A top 10 U.S. healthcare system

- A global hospitality brand with approximately 10,000 locations

- A top 5 global tax and financial services brand

- A major real estate services organization supporting 5,000+ locations

Birdeye's platform is built around a simple but powerful loop: consolidate every signal across every location, think locally to determine the right action, and act through AI agents that execute with human-in-the-loop approval before anything is published.

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About Birdeye

Birdeye is the #1 Agentic Marketing Platform for multi-location brands. Where other tools show data, Birdeye’s AI agents drive real business outcomes, automating the full marketing flywheel across awareness, conversion, and experience. Powered by BirdAI and a unified data platform, Birdeye replaces fragmented marketing tools with a single platform that manages the customer journey at scale. Trusted by the largest enterprise brands globally, Birdeye helps organizations grow their local presence, manage their reputation, and deliver exceptional customer experiences at scale. With teams across the U.S., EMEA, and APAC, Birdeye is redefining how enterprises win locally.

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