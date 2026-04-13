Birdeye Expands into Singapore, Bringing the #1 Marketing Platform to Southeast Asia

Birdeye expands to Singapore.

Birdeye announced its official expansion into Singapore, marking a significant step in its continued growth across the Asia-Pacific region.

We’re committed to working closely with businesses in Singapore to help them navigate the evolving landscape of AI, customer experience, and digital visibility.” — Tony Van-Eyk, General Manager at Birdeye

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, April 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Birdeye, the leading marketing platform for multi-location brands, today announced its official expansion into Singapore, marking a significant step in its continued growth across the Asia-Pacific region.

The launch brings Birdeye’s full-cycle platform to Singaporean businesses, enabling multi-location brands to better manage customer interactions, drive local discovery, and turn feedback into measurable growth outcomes.

Singapore represents a strategic market for Birdeye, with its high concentration of digitally mature enterprises, strong retail and service sectors, and increasing investment in AI-led customer engagement. As businesses across the region shift toward more personalized, real-time experiences, Birdeye’s platform is designed to unify fragmented customer data and workflows into a single system of action.

“Singapore is one of the most advanced markets in the region when it comes to digital adoption and customer experience expectations,” said Tony Van-Eyk, General Manager at Birdeye. “We’re seeing a clear shift from traditional software tools toward AI-driven platforms that can not only analyse customer data, but act on it. Our expansion into Singapore allows us to partner with forward-thinking brands looking to lead in this next phase.”

Birdeye's platform is built around a simple but powerful loop: consolidate every signal across every location, think locally to determine the right action, and act through AI agents that execute with human-in-the-loop approval before anything is published.

This move comes as organizations across Southeast Asia increasingly prioritize first-party data strategies, omnichannel engagement, and operational efficiency. Globally, Birdeye is trusted by some of the world's largest enterprise brands, including top healthcare systems, global hospitality groups, and major financial services organizations operating thousands of locations.

As part of the Singapore launch, Birdeye will invest in local partnerships, customer success resources, and industry events to support regional growth and collaboration.

“Our focus is not just entering a new market, but building a strong local presence,” added Tony. “We’re committed to working closely with businesses in Singapore to help them navigate the evolving landscape of AI, customer experience, and digital visibility.”

Birdeye’s expansion into Singapore follows continued momentum across Australia and other international markets, as the company continues to expand its enterprise footprint globally.

About Birdeye

Birdeye is the leading marketing platform for multi-location brands, where AI agents drive real business outcomes. Birdeye replaces fragmented marketing tools with a single platform where agents automate key workflows across AI search, reviews, listings, social media, surveys, marketing automation, and customer experience. Trusted by the biggest multi-location brands globally — including H&R Block, Sutter Health, Caesars Entertainment, and Aspen Dental — Birdeye helps brands generate awareness, drive conversions, and deliver amazing customer experiences across every location.

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