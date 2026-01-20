The Loop Marketing Adds Three 2026 Web Excellence Awards

The Loop Marketing is a Digital Marketing Agency in Chicago IL

The Loop Marketing earns three 2026 Web Excellence Awards for standout web design and integrated campaigns, showcasing creativity, strategy, and client impact.

Our team is excited to take home two Web Design Awards and the Standout Integrated Campaign Award. These awards honor our creativity, and we’re proud of the impact this work has made for our clients.” — Elijah Litscher

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Loop Marketing won three Web Excellence Awards for website design and integrated marketing campaigns. These awards recognize digital creativity and innovation while honoring the brightest minds in web development and marketing campaigns The Web Excellence Awards bring together the most creative minds in marketing and web design to showcase their talents, with a panel of industry experts judging them on creativity, functionality, innovation, and overall impact.“Our team is excited to take home two Web Design Awards and the Standout Integrated Campaign Award,” said Elijah Litscher, Founder and Chief Digital Strategist at The Loop Marketing. “These honors reflect the creativity, strategy, and results our team strives to deliver, and we’re proud of the impact this work has made for our clients.”The Web Excellence Awards for Web Design highlight The Loop Marketing’s commitment to delivering high-quality, functional website designs that improve overall user experience.The Web Excellence Award for Integrated Marketing showcases The Loop Marketing’s ability to combine multiple marketing channels into real results.The 2026 Web Excellence Awards also recognized campaigns created for major brands, including video work for DraftKings and Puma and social media campaigns for the Boys & Girls Club of America and HOKA.This recognition adds to a growing list of industry honors, reinforcing the agency’s commitment to delivering results for its clients, including last year’s Web Excellence Awards, the Dot Comm Awards, and a Global Search Awards finalist nod.The Loop Marketing remains focused on helping businesses achieve their goals.For more information about The Loop Marketing and its award-winning digital marketing services, visit https://theloopmarketing.com/ About The Loop MarketingThe Loop Marketing Inc. is a full-service digital marketing agency committed to helping businesses grow through innovative and data-driven solutions. With a focus on website design, SEO, content marketing, and more, The Loop Marketing serves clients across various industries, delivering measurable results and industry-leading expertise.

