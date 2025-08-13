Limitless Payment Solutions Applauds FDA Action on 7-OH, Reinforcing Commitment to Safe and Reputable Kratom Industry

Limitless Payment Solutions specializes in providing secure and reliable payment processing services for high-risk industries.

Limitless Payment Solutions supports the FDA’s 7-OH ban, promoting consumer safety and a transparent, ethical market for natural kratom.

Today’s decision is a win for everyone who believes in a clean, compliant, and ethical kratom industry.” — Marty Carrol, Founder of Limitless Payment Solutions

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Limitless Payment Solutions , a leading provider of payment processing solutions for high-risk merchants , today issued a statement in support of the recent announcement by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary to restrict access to 7-hydroxymitragynine (7-OH), a potent derivative of the kratom plant. This decisive action is a critical step towards safeguarding consumers and creating a responsible, transparent market for botanical kratom.The ban on 7-OH, a compound isolated and amplified from kratom that has raised significant concerns due to its strong binding to opioid receptors, aligns perfectly with Limitless Payment Solutions’ dedication to partnering with legitimate and ethical kratom businesses.“Natural kratom, when responsibly sourced and sold, offers far more safety and potential benefits than synthetic or concentrated derivatives like 7-OH,” said Marty Carroll, founder of Limitless Payment Solutions. “By removing 7-OH from the market, regulators are helping to protect consumers, promote transparency, and preserve access to a plant that many believe can be part of a healthier, more balanced lifestyle.”Unlike 7-OH, advocates and users report that natural kratom may offer support for pain relief, energy enhancement, mood improvement, and even aid in managing opioid withdrawal symptoms. The American Kratom Association has long championed responsible regulation, advocating for the removal of illicit and dangerous products that tarnish the reputation of the entire industry.“For years, the natural kratom market has been overshadowed by the reckless actions of companies pushing unsafe, highly concentrated compounds,” Carroll added. “Those products have unfairly stigmatized legitimate vendors, creating unnecessary fear and misinformation among consumers and lawmakers. Today’s decision is a win for everyone who believes in a clean, compliant, and ethical kratom industry.”Limitless Payment Solutions remains committed to facilitating secure and reliable payment processing for responsible kratom businesses , empowering merchants that are dedicated to compliance, quality, and the overall well-being of their customers. This regulatory clarification helps solidify the distinction between beneficial, natural kratom and problematic synthetic compounds, paving the way for a more reputable and sustainable market.About Limitless Payment Solutions:Limitless Payment Solutions specializes in providing secure and reliable payment processing services for high-risk industries, including the growing kratom market. With a deep understanding of regulatory landscapes and industry-specific challenges, Limitless Payment Solutions connects businesses with tailored payment solutions and high-risk merchant accounts.

