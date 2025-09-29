The Loop Marketing Named Finalist at the 2025 Global Digital Excellence Awards

The Loop Marketing is a Digital Marketing Agency in Chicago, IL

The Loop Marketing has been named a finalist for the Standout Integrated B2B Campaign Award at the Global Digital Excellence Awards.

This campaign was an incredible opportunity to showcase the power of integrated digital strategies, and we’re proud to see the measurable impact it had for our client.” — Elijah Litscher

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chicago-based digital marketing agency, The Loop Marketing , has been named a finalist for the Standout Integrated B2B Campaign Award at the prestigious Global Digital Excellence Awards . This worldwide competition honors the best in digital marketing and innovation.The Global Digital Excellence Awards brings together some of the world’s largest agencies and brands, with campaigns judged by a panel of industry experts from companies including Apple, Amazon, and Eventbrite.“Our team is thrilled to be recognized as a finalist for the Standout Integrated B2B Campaign Award,” said Elijah Litscher, Founder and Chief Digital Strategist at The Loop Marketing. “This campaign was an incredible opportunity to showcase the power of integrated digital strategies, and we’re proud to see the measurable impact it had for our client. Being named a finalist affirms our commitment to creating innovative marketing solutions that help businesses grow and succeed.”The Standout Integrated B2B Campaign Award nomination highlights The Loop Marketing’s ability to create multi-channel digital marketing campaigns that deliver results for its clients.This recognition is the latest in a growing list of industry accolades that showcase the agency’s commitment to client success.The Loop Marketing remains focused on helping businesses achieve their goals.For more information about The Loop Marketing and its award-winning digital marketing services , visit https://theloopmarketing.com/

