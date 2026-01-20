GoTab Launches New Hardware Leasing Program for Hospitality Operators

The GoTab Hardware Platform GoTab - More than a POS

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GoTab today announced the launch of its new Hardware Flex Leasing Program, giving new and existing customers a simpler, more flexible way to access and manage point-of-sale hardware as part of their GoTab subscription.Designed for high-volume and hybrid service venues—including breweries, food halls, entertainment concepts, and multi-vendor spaces—the program removes the stress associated with large upfront hardware purchases while ensuring operators always have reliable, up-to-date equipment. Point of Sale Hardware Without the HeadachesUnder the new program, GoTab-provided hardware is included through a monthly subscription model rather than a traditional purchase. Equipment value is tracked transparently over time, with monthly payments applied toward the total hardware balance. As venues grow or evolve, additional or upgraded hardware can be added without disrupting operations.“Operators shouldn’t have to compromise on their technology because of short-term financial pressure,” said Mateen Habib, GoTab’s Chief Growth Officer. “At a time when many hospitality businesses are already navigating tight margins and uncertainty, we want to remove barriers so teams can choose the most modern, reliable POS for where their business is headed, not just where it is today.”Built-In Protection, Replacement, and UpgradesEvery hardware lease includes GoTab’s Protection & Replacement Program at no additional cost. Customers accrue service credits over time that can be used for repairs, replacements, or upgrades to ensure venues stay operational even when equipment is damaged, lost, or needs improvement.Key benefits include:* No upfront hardware invoice for approved replacements or upgrades* Ongoing protection against common hardware issues* Flexible scaling as venues add service areas, vendors, or new experiences* Predictable monthly costs tied to the GoTab subscriptionOwnership Clarity and Operational ControlAll hardware remains GoTab property during the subscription term, ensuring consistent support and service standards. Operators receive a dedicated license to use the equipment with the GoTab platform, with clear options for ownership transfer once the hardware balance is fully satisfied.If a subscription ends early, remaining hardware balances are settled transparently—eliminating ambiguity and allowing operators to plan with confidence.Supporting Modern Hospitality ModelsThe GoTab Hardware Flex Leasing Program reflects GoTab’s broader mission to support modern, hybrid service environments where technology must flex with guest behavior, staffing realities, and evolving revenue models. The program is available immediately to both new and existing GoTab customers.“With costs rising across the hospitality industry, we don’t want technology to be a barrier to opening or expanding,” said Habib. “We’re committed to standing alongside operators, supporting their vision for any guest experience they want to design.”For more information, request a demo today.About GoTabGoTab is the Entertainment Commerce Platform built to power high-volume hospitality and experiential venues. From full-service restaurants and breweries to entertainment concepts like pickleball clubs, cinemas, and food halls, GoTab helps venues improve service, drive revenue, and deliver frictionless guest journeys through flexible ordering, payments, and partner integrations.Media ContactGoTab PR Team: marketing@gotab.io

