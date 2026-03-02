GoTab Promotes Mateen Habib to Chief Growth Officer, Reaffirms Commitment to Operator First Pricing

Mateen Habib, Chief Growth Officer, GoTab GoTab Entertainment Commerce Platform The GoTab Hardware Platform

First Chief Growth Officer Named Following 150% YoY Growth

There is a lot of financial pressure and a lot of confusion created by pricing that changes too often. We know sustainable growth happens when we build shared success with our customers.” — Mateen Habib

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GoTab, a leader in entertainment commerce with a platform designed to optimize experiences and efficiencies, today announced the promotion of Mateen Habib to Chief Growth Officer. In his new role, Habib will be accountable for new customer acquisition and expansion across GoTab’s full portfolio of offerings.The promotion comes as GoTab reports 150% year-over-year growth in 2025 and formally announces a pricing philosophy centered on long term operator stability. At a time when many point-of-sale (POS) platforms in the hospitality sector have steadily increased subscription fees and processing rates, GoTab has not increased its pricing in more than two years.“Restaurant operators are navigating one of the most difficult environments in the history of this industry,” Habib explained. “Labor costs are rising. The cost of goods continues to increase. Minimum wages are climbing across the country and tip credits are being eliminated in many states. In that environment, the last thing an operator needs is to open an invoice and discover their technology partner has raised prices again. We have not done that, and we do not intend to. When our clients grow, we grow. When they are struggling, it is on us to help them find a way through.”“There is a lot of financial pressure in the industry, and a lot of confusion created by pricing that changes too often,” Habib said. “We know sustainable growth happens when we build shared success with our customers. If we build a system where operators can predict costs, get real support, and improve their guest experience, they can run a healthier business.”Prior to GoTab, Habib built his career at the intersection of hospitality operations and technology. He spent years working with-in high-volume hospitality venues, helping them navigate front-of-house complexity and evolving guest expectations. That hands-on experience shaped his belief that growth does not come from aggressive pricing tactics or short-term wins, but from long-term partnerships rooted in trust, transparency, and real operational impact.GoTab Co-Founder and CEO Tim McLaughlin said Habib’s operational background has shaped his leadership style and influenced the culture of GoTab’s growth team.“At GoTab, nearly everyone in the sales and operations teams start in support,” McLaughlin said. “We hire former operators because we want people who understand hospitality, people who have genuine empathy. Mateen is an important part of that culture. He gives his personal cell number to clients and answers when they call. That speaks volumes.”Reinforcing a Commitment to Predictable PricingIn addition to its commitment to stable prices, GoTab announced its Flex Hardware Leasing program , an initiative that allows operators to roll their upfront hardware costs into a smaller monthly investment that enables them to get free hardware replacements or upgrades through a predictable monthly payment. Together, these programs reflect the company’s broader mission to reduce friction and financial risk for the operators who rely on its platform.“What I’m most proud of is how many operators we’ve helped feel more confident in their business, and what excites me most is how much more we can do,” Habib said. “If we keep listening, keep building, and keep showing up for our clients, the growth will take care of itself.”Expanding Into New VerticalsUnder Habib’s leadership, GoTab has expanded into the amusement and entertainment sector while continuing to deepen its commitment to Food Halls and multi-vendor operations. That investment will come to life in April with GoTab’s inaugural Future of Food Halls Conference — a first-of-its-kind industry gathering designed to bring operators, developers, and partners together to address sustainable growth, operator economics, and the evolving role of technology in complex hospitality environments.About GoTabGoTab is a trailblazer in entertainment commerce, empowering hospitality operators with a flexible, guest centric platform designed to elevate the guest experience while driving operational efficiency. The company’s technology suite includes a cloud based point of sale system, Kitchen Display Systems, RFID technology, self ordering kiosks, and a comprehensive set of integrated tools that enable operators to adapt to evolving service models and business needs.Processing more than $1 billion annually in gross merchandise value and operating across the U.S., Canada, and Australia, GoTab is trusted by restaurants, breweries, food halls, hotels, and large scale entertainment venues. The platform is purpose built to support high volume environments, helping operators streamline operations, reduce friction, and unlock new revenue opportunities while maintaining control over the guest experience. For more information, visit https://gotab.com Press Contact:Patricia Mejia,Marketing Officer202-919-6877

