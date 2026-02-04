Future of Food Halls Conference Unites Operators, Developers, and Innovators in Minneapolis

The Future of Food Halls Conference The Market at Malcolm Yards GoTab Entertainment Commerce Platform

GoTab and The Market at Malcolm Yards Introduce New Industry Summit for Food Hall Operators and Developers

We’ve learned firsthand that in addition to great food, a successful food hall is about systems, partnerships, and shared visibility that make it sustainable for everyone involved.” — Patricia Wall, developer and operator of The Market at Malcolm Yards

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GoTab , the leading entertainment commerce platform for modern hospitality, and The Market at Malcolm Yards , one of the nation’s most celebrated food hall destinations, today announced the launch of the Future of Food Halls Conference , a one-day industry summit taking place on April 15, 2026, in Minneapolis.Designed for food hall operators, developers, culinary entrepreneurs, and technology leaders, the conference will deliver practical insights, real-world case studies, and peer-to-peer connections focused on how to design, operate, and scale successful food hall concepts in today’s complex hospitality landscape.“Food halls are evolving quickly, and operators need beverage technology that reduces friction across every pour—beer, wine, cocktails, and soda—without sacrificing the guest experience,” said Josh Goodman, Founder of PourMyBev and a Gold Sponsor of the conference. “Outdated beverage systems leave meaningful revenue on the table. In one operation alone, upgrading soda to self-pour unlocked more than $100,000 in incremental revenue. We’re proud to support a conference focused on practical, real-world solutions for the next generation of food halls.”Opening Keynote: The State of Food Halls 2026The event will kick off with a State of Food Halls keynote led by the team from Colicchio Consulting, drawing directly from their newly released State of Food Halls 2026 report, one of the most comprehensive and data-driven looks at the category to date.Known for their deep expertise in food hall development, operations, and tenant strategy, Colicchio Consulting will unpack the trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping the future of shared dining environments.“Food halls are at an inflection point,” said Phil Colicchio of Colicchio Consulting. “We’re seeing new expectations from guests, tighter margins for operators, and a fundamental shift in how these spaces are financed, designed, and managed. Our State of Food Halls 2026 report goes beyond surface-level trends to show what’s really happening on the ground, and we’re excited to bring those insights directly to the operators and developers who are shaping what comes next.”Built for Real Operators, Not TheoryThe Future of Food Halls Conference is a first-of-its-kind gathering that brings together real estate developers, food hall operators, restaurateurs, technology providers, and municipal partners to explore what’s working and what’s next for shared dining spaces in urban cores, mixed-use destinations, and community hubs.The event theme Design, Operate, and Thrive reflects its focus on actionable, real-world strategies rather than abstract trends.Attendees can expect:* Expert-led panels and case studies from leading food hall operators and developers* Operational playbooks for managing multi-vendor complexity at scale* Deep dives into tenant relationships, leasing structures, and shared services* Technology-driven workflows that improve guest experience and profitability* Curated networking with peers, building the next generation of food halls“Food halls are some of the most operationally complex hospitality environments in the world, and too often, the conversations around them stay theoretical,” said Tim McLaughlin, GoTab Co-Founder and CEO. “This conference is about practical reality: how to make these spaces more profitable, more transparent, and more enjoyable to run. We’re bringing together the people who are building and operating food halls, not just talking about them.”Hosted at The Market at Malcolm YardsThe conference will be held at The Market at Malcolm Yards, a Minneapolis-based food hall widely recognized for its thoughtful design, strong vendor performance, and community-first approach. The venue itself serves as a living case study for what modern food halls can be when experience, operations, and economics are aligned.“We’ve learned firsthand that in addition to great food, a successful food hall is about systems, partnerships, and shared visibility that make it sustainable for everyone involved,” said Patricia Wall, developer and operator of The Market at Malcolm Yards. “Hosting the Future of Food Halls Conference allows us to open up those conversations and share what we’ve learned with peers across the country.”RegistrationEarly-bird registration is open now. More details and ticketing information can be found at https://FutureFoodHalls.com About GoTabGoTab is a leading commerce platform for modern hospitality, helping operators of food halls, breweries, entertainment venues, and mixed-use destinations unlock revenue, streamline operations, and deliver frictionless guest experiences. Learn more at https://gotab.com About The Market at Malcolm YardsSince opening in July 2021, The Market at Malcolm Yards has become a must-visit destination, generating buzz for its one-of-a-kind food hall experience. Dive into a curated lineup of high-quality, fast-casual food concepts, sip on craft cocktails from our full-service bar (with 20+ on tap), or explore our self-pour tap wall featuring beer, wine, and cider.Set inside the revitalized Harris Machinery building, The Market offers vibrant, flexible spaces perfect for everything from casual nights out with friends and family to unforgettable private events. Choose from three distinctive indoor spaces or 2 patios designed to elevate your gathering, no matter the size.Media Contact:Patricia MejiaCMOGoTabmarketing@gotab.io202-919-6877

Future of Food Halls Save the Date

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.