Good Vibes Launches Ultra-Limited Sugar Bomb Punch Rosin Syrup

Only 200 bottles of this strain-specific, solventless syrup will ever exist — a first-of-its-kind fast-acting rosin product for Massachusetts.

MEDWAY, MA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Good Vibes, the Medway, Massachusetts-based cannabis brand known for its premium cannabis-derived products, is releasing its most exclusive product to date: a limited-edition solventless syrup made from a single harvest of Sugar Bomb Punch fresh frozen ice water hash rosin. Only 200 bottles will ever be produced.

The Sugar Bomb Punch Rosin Syrup represents a first for the Massachusetts market — a strain-specific, solventless syrup formulated with water-soluble technology for rapid absorption. Unlike traditional edibles that can take an hour or more to take effect, the emulsified rosin delivers a fast-acting, full-spectrum experience that consumers can dose precisely to their needs.

"This is the rarest product we've ever made," said Jason Reposa, CEO of Good Feels Inc. "One harvest, one batch, 200 bottles — and when it's gone, it's gone forever. We made this for the solventless connoisseurs, the people who care about clean extraction and true-to-plant experiences."

The rosin syrup is enhanced with specially formulated huckleberry and lychee flavors, selected specifically to complement the strain's fruity, candy-like terpene profile without masking it. The result is a versatile product that can be mixed into drinks, added to food, or taken straight.

Product Details:

Strain: Sugar Bomb Punch

Extraction: Fresh frozen ice water hash rosin, water-soluble emulsification

Flavor Profile: Natural huckleberry and lychee

Format: Fast-acting syrup

Availability: Limited to 200 bottles; available at select Massachusetts dispensaries

About Good Vibes / Good Feels Inc.

Good Feels Inc. is a Massachusetts-based cannabis company producing premium beverages, tinctures, and syrups under the Good Vibes and Good Feels brands. The company specializes in fast-acting, precisely dosed cannabis products. For more

information, visit getgoodfeels.com or follow @goodfeels_ma on Instagram.

