Good Vibes by Good Feels Launches Its First-Ever Rosin Line

Good Vibes Fast Acting Rosin

Three New Solventless Liquid Gummies Syrups Bring Sativa, Indica, and Hybrid Options to Massachusetts Dispensaries

Good Vibes has always been about making cannabis approachable without sacrificing quality. The Rosin Series is the next step in that vision.” — Jason Reposa

MEDWAY, MA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Good Vibes by Good Feels, the Massachusetts-based fast-acting syrup brand known for its liquid gummy format, today announced the launch of its first strain-specific product line: three solventless rosin-infused syrups crafted for distinct effect profiles. The new Rosin Series — Yuzu Citrus Sativa, Blueberry Acai Indica, and Unflavored Hybrid — marks a significant evolution for the brand, bringing premium rosin quality to the accessible, droppable format Good Vibes is known for.

All three syrups deliver 500mg of fast-acting THC in a 1-ounce bottle and are now available at licensed Massachusetts dispensaries.

“Good Vibes has always been about making cannabis approachable without sacrificing quality. The Rosin Series is the next step in that vision. For the first time, we’re giving our customers true to plant experiences — sativa, indica, hybrid — in the same fast-acting format they already love. And doing it with solventless rosin felt like the right way to take that step.”

— Jason Reposa, CEO, Good Feels LLC

Good Vibes Yuzu Citrus Sativa Rosin Liquid Gummies Syrup

Bright and uplifting, the Yuzu Citrus Sativa formula is built for daytime use. Crafted with solventless rosin from a sativa strain, it delivers crisp yuzu citrus flavor that mirrors the naturally energizing, head-forward profile of the cultivar. Clear-headed and clean, it’s designed for those who want to stay elevated without slowing down.

Good Vibes Blueberry Acai Indica Rosin Liquid Gummies Syrup

Rich and calming, the Blueberry Acai Indica formula is made for unwinding. Using solventless rosin from an indica strain, it delivers deep berry flavor with a smooth, layered finish and a slower, body-forward experience. For evenings when the vibe is purely about letting go.

Good Vibes Unflavored Hybrid Rosin Liquid Gummies Syrup

Balanced and versatile, the Unflavored Hybrid formula is the blank canvas of the Rosin Series. Free of added flavor and infused with solventless hybrid rosin, it blends seamlessly into any drink or recipe — delivering a steady, well-rounded experience with precise, flexible dosing.



About Good Vibes by Good Feels

Good Vibes is a line of fast-acting cannabis syrups by Good Feels Inc., available exclusively at licensed dispensaries in Massachusetts. Built around a liquid gummy format, Good Vibes is designed for easy, controlled dosing that fits into real life — no guessing, no waiting around. The brand’s bold aesthetic and approachable format have made it a staple for Massachusetts cannabis consumers since launch.

Good Vibes products are intended for adults 21 and older. For dispensary locations, visit getgoodfeels.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.