Good Vibes Launches First 500mg CBG+THC Fast-Acting Syrup in Massachusetts

Good Vibes Bliss

Good Feels Company launches Good Vibes Plus Bliss — Massachusetts' first CBG+THC fast-acting syrup. Available now at MA dispensaries.

We’ve been watching the CBG category grow and knew there was an opportunity to bring something genuinely new to the Massachusetts market.” — Jason Reposa, CEO of Good Feels

MEDWAY, MA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Good Feels LLC, the Massachusetts-based maker of Good Vibes fast-acting cannabis syrups, today announced the launch of Good Vibes Plus Bliss Unflavored Fast-Acting Drops — the first 500mg CBG+THC fast-acting syrup available in Massachusetts dispensaries.

Good Vibes Plus Bliss combines 500 milligrams of THC and 500 milligrams of CBG in an unflavored one-ounce formula. Good Vibes Plus Bliss is the first product in the Massachusetts market to pair a full-dose CBG experience with THC in a fast-acting liquid format.

“We’ve been watching the CBG category grow and knew there was an opportunity to bring something genuinely new to the Massachusetts market,” said Jason Reposa, CEO of Good Feels. “Bliss isn’t just another product drop — it’s a different kind of experience. Uplifting, focused, and built for the people who want to feel good without slowing down.”

CBG, or cannabigerol, is a non-intoxicating cannabinoid known for its potential to support focus, mood, and clarity. When paired with THC, the combination is designed to deliver an uplifting, functional effect — without the heaviness often associated with traditional cannabis products. Good Vibes Plus Bliss is specifically positioned for daytime use, creative flow, and those seeking a more dialed-in cannabis experience.

True to the Good Vibes format, Bliss is fully mixable — dissolving cleanly into coffee, tea, or sparkling water without altering taste. Good Vibes Plus Bliss is available in two lines: the 500mg line offers 100 servings at 5mg THC and 5mg CBG per serving, and the Pocket line offers 30 servings at 5mg THC and 5mg CBG per serving with 150mg THC and 150mg CBG total — giving consumers precise, customizable control over their experience whether at home or on the go.

Good Vibes Plus Bliss is available now exclusively at Massachusetts dispensaries.

About Good Feels Company

Good Feels LLC is a Medway, Massachusetts-based cannabis company and maker of the Good Vibes fast-acting syrup line. Good Vibes is available exclusively at Massachusetts dispensaries and is designed as a fast-acting, versatile option for adults 21 and over.

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