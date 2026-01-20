Itiliti Health & Concord Technologies Partner to Accelerate Prior Authorization with Intelligent Document Processing

Itiliti Health logo

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Itiliti Health, a leader in prior authorization automation, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Concord Technologies, a leading provider of Secure Document Exchange, AI-driven Intelligent Document Processing, and Interoperability solutions purpose-built for healthcare. This partnership brings together Concord’s AI-powered Concord Connect™ platform and Itiliti Health’s automation and policy management engine to deliver a more seamless, end-to-end prior authorization workflow that transforms how payers manage unstructured clinical data in real time.Many payers still receive clinical documentation in PDFs, faxes, or scanned attachments, making the ability to accurately convert unstructured files into actionable data critical for automation and compliance with regulatory requirements like CMS-0057-F. The integration of Concord Connect with Itiliti’s prior authorization platform meets that goal by enabling high-volume intake, classification, and routing of clinical documentation directly into automated decision logic.“It’s exciting to partner with Concord, a leader in solving one of the toughest challenges in healthcare: making unstructured data usable,” said Michael Lunzer, CEO of Itiliti Health. “Our partnership allows payers to close the automation loop by feeding extracted data into our prior authorization decision engine in real time.”“We are excited to work with Itiliti Health to extend Concord Connect’s capabilities into the prior authorization automation space,” added William Cavanaugh, CEO of Concord Technologies. “Together, we are equipping health plans with the tools they need to make faster, more accurate decisions and move closer to true end-to-end automation.”Key capabilities of the Itiliti and Concord Connect integration include:● Document Intelligence at Scale: AI-based document classification, data extraction, and workflow routing of faxes, PDFs, and clinical attachments● Seamless Workflow Integration: Structured data flows directly into Itiliti’s prior authorization engine, accelerating turnaround times and reducing manual processing● Regulatory Readiness: Supports CMS 0057-F aligned processes by unifying document ingestion with automation and policy transparency● Operational Efficiency: Reduces delays caused by manual document review, enabling teams to focus on higher-value work● Cloud-Based and Scalable: The combined solution supports rapid deployment and scaling across health plans of all sizesHealthcare organizations looking to reduce administrative burden and digitize the intake-to-decision process for prior authorization can implement the Itiliti-Concord Connect solution immediately.To learn more, visit itilitihealth.com or concord.net.About Itiliti HealthItiliti Health is transforming the prior authorization process with smart, scalable solutions built specifically for health plans. Designed to reduce administrative burden, improve provider collaboration, and enhance compliance, Itiliti Health’s platform enables automation and real-time decision support. Itiliti’s solutions are used by leading health plans to digitize medical policies, eliminate unnecessary manual reviews, and comply with evolving CMS interoperability standards. Itiliti Health partners with payers nationwide to deliver smarter utilization management and accelerate the shift to automated, transparent healthcare operations.About Concord TechnologiesConcord Technologies is a leading provider of Secure Document Exchange, Intelligent Document Processing, and Interoperability solutions to healthcare providers, payers, and other highly regulated businesses. For 30 years, billions of sensitive records containing valuable patient information have been reliably, accurately, and securely sent and received across Concord’s digital health network, and today, the company processes over 4 billion pages of protected data each year. Its Practical AI™-powered Concord Connect™ platform converts unstructured documents into actionable data to improve referral management, prior authorization, and other critical workflows. Concord is trusted by leading healthcare organizations to modernize how information flows across care systems and help solve the most pervasive administrative challenges in the healthcare industry.For more information about Itiliti Health, contact:Cortney Galster, Chief Marketing Officer651.955.4768cgalster@itilitihealth.comFor more information about Concord Technologies, contact:Dan Conley, PresidentBeacon CommunicationsDconley@beaconpr.comJulie Freguia, Chief Marketing OfficerConcord Technologiesjfreguia@concord.net

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.