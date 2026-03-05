Norman Grant Named to InvestmentNews Top Financial Professionals 2026 List

OVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Integrated Equity Management Partners (IEMP) is proud to announce that Norman D. Grant, Managing Director of Grant Capital and a Partner of Integrated Equity Management Partners, has been named to the InvestmentNews Top Financial Professionals 2026 list.The InvestmentNews Top Financial Professionals 2026 recognition honors 100 leading U.S. advisors who demonstrated rising assets under management and client growth while maintaining disciplined practice management during a volatile market environment. Winners were evaluated using a weighted formula based on 2025 assets under management (50 percent), AUM growth (25 percent), and client growth (25 percent) during the August 2024 through August 2025 period.Norman is recognized for integrating a proprietary quantitative investment approach with advanced tax, estate, and capital planning strategies to help high-achieving families, business owners, and retirees navigate increasing financial complexity and build long-term, multigenerational wealth. He and his team serve clients nationwide through a personalized, team-based model rooted in proactive planning and high-touch service.“We are proud to see Norman recognized on a national stage,” said Cammy Smith, CEO & President of Integrated Equity Management. “His disciplined investment philosophy, analytical mindset, and commitment to thoughtful planning reflect the values we uphold across the IEM Partners network. This recognition reinforces the strength of his leadership and the trust he has earned from clients.”“Recognition like this really reflects the trust our clients place in us and the discipline we bring to every plan,” said Norman Grant. “In a late-cycle, volatile market, thoughtful portfolio construction, risk management, and clear communication matter more than chasing returns.”Grant Capital continues to experience significant organic growth under Norman’s leadership, supporting clients through pivotal financial moments including liquidity events, retirement transitions, and multigenerational wealth planning. His structured, long-term orientation helps clients align financial strategies with broader life goals.Norman’s full InvestmentNews profile can be viewed here:About Integrated Equity ManagementIntegrated Equity Management, Inc. is a full-service wealth management firm serving more than 926 households with approximately $1.3 billion in assets under advisement*. IEM provides tailored financial planning and investment management services to clients across 46 states. As the parent company of Integrated Equity Management Partners, IEM is dedicated to empowering advisors while delivering thoughtful, client-centered financial solutions.*As of December 20252026 Top Financial Professionals, created by InvestmentNews. Presented December 2025 based on data gathered over the past 12 months. Advisors may pay a fee to hold out marketing materials. Not indicative of the advisor’s future performance. Your experience may vary.Securities and advisory services offered through Commonwealth Financial Network, Member FINRA/SIPC, a Registered Investment Advisor.7900 International Drive, Suite 405, Bloomington, MN 55425. www.integratedequity.net | (952) 854-5544

