Boon-Chapman President Kari L. Niblack Featured in Authority Magazine Series on Improving US Healthcare System

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kari L. Niblack, President of Boon-Chapman, was recently featured in Authority Magazine's "5 Things We Must Do To Improve the US Healthcare System" series, where she shared actionable solutions for addressing systemic challenges in American healthcare.In the comprehensive interview, Niblack draws from her thirty years of experience in the self-insurance industry to outline five essential reforms needed to transform healthcare delivery and affordability. Her recommendations span from innovative care models to policy changes that address the fundamental barriers preventing Americans from accessing quality, affordable healthcare."The U.S. spends the most but gets the least due to high prices, administrative complexity, and provider consolidation that drive up spending without better outcomes," Niblack explains in the feature. "Our country's fragmented mix of employer-based, government, and private insurance creates complexity, data gaps for employers, and obstacles for patients and providers, resulting in a high-cost, low-value system nationally."Niblack's five key recommendations for healthcare reform include expanding Hospital at Home (HaH) care, leveraging generative AI to reduce administrative burden on healthcare providers, addressing drug pricing and surprise billing, integrating mental and physical healthcare, and expanding access through Health Pods in underserved communities."Mental and physical health are inseparable, and mental health must be treated as an essential part of healthcare by expanding access, coverage, and integration with primary care," she emphasizes. "You cannot have good physical health, affordable healthcare, or a healthy society without accessible mental healthcare."The interview also showcases Niblack's commitment to actionable solutions through real-world examples. She shares how Boon-Chapman partnered with a broker to address a six-figure prescription cost for a hemophiliac member, stabilizing drug pricing and avoiding a thirty percent premium increase while ensuring sustainable coverage for all plan members.When asked about inspiring a movement for social good, Niblack shared her vision for "Insurance Is Sexy," a national initiative to address the industry's looming workforce crisis. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, over 400,000 insurance professionals will retire by 2026, creating unprecedented opportunity for the next generation."This isn't just a career; it's a chance to make a real impact," Niblack states. "Working in insurance means helping people navigate complex healthcare options, protect what matters most, and gain confidence in their future. It's time to change perceptions, ignite passion, and show the next generation that insurance is not only essential, but also exciting, rewarding, and full of opportunity."The interview also highlights Niblack's innovative "trifecta approach" currently being perfected at Boon-Chapman, which combines a digital front door with a Direct Primary Care (DPC) physician model, protected by a stop-loss captive insurance model. This cohesive healthcare strategy for self-insured employers addresses the growing challenges of virtual, fragmented, and expensive care delivery.The Authority Magazine feature is part of an ongoing series examining critical healthcare challenges and solutions from industry leaders across the healthcare ecosystem.Read the full interview: https://medium.com/authority-magazine/kari-l-niblack-of-boon-chapman-five-things-we-must-do-to-improve-the-us-healthcare-system-e7aee2e6c7df About Boon-ChapmanFor more than six decades, Boon-Chapman has led the TPA industry with a legacy of innovation, exceptional service, and a commitment to doing what’s right for clients. Built by a team of dedicated professionals with unmatched work ethic and integrity, we continue to raise the bar in self-funding excellence.As an independent organization that is free from carrier or hospital system ownership, we operate solely in the best interest of our clients. Employers can leverage Boon-Chapman’s integrated network options and risk mitigation strategies, or combine our offerings with other best-in-class solutions to create a tailored, high-impact benefits experience.Learn more about us at boonchapman.com

