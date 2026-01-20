Krown Technologies Inc. Appoints Jerry Lagace as Chief Operating Officer

Krown and Jerry Lagace COO

Leadership transition signals shift from launch strategy to operational scale across the Krown ecosystem

MONROE, LA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Krown Technologies Inc., the holding company behind Krown Network and KrownDEX, announced today the appointment of Jerry Lagace as Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective immediately. Lagace transitions from his role as Chief Strategy Officer, reflecting the company’s evolution from launch and strategic positioning into a phase focused on operational scale and ecosystem expansion.

During his tenure as CSO, Lagace led the strategic framework that guided Krown’s market entry, product direction, and early ecosystem development—supporting initial traction for Krown Network and the successful launch of KrownDEX. With those strategies now firmly established, his mandate as COO centers on execution: scaling operations, expanding infrastructure, and accelerating growth across Krown’s platforms.

Lagace brings more than seven years of experience in the cryptocurrency and blockchain sector, including six years advising and operating projects at the business and operational level. He is the Founder and CEO of Legacy Capital, a crypto project incubator that has helped blockchain teams collectively raise over $100 million in assets, secure venture capital and exchange relationships, and execute market entry strategies. Throughout his career, Lagace has advised and led projects from early development through market adoption, contributing to multiple initiatives that reached market capitalizations exceeding $300 million.

As COO, Lagace will oversee network operations, team scaling, ecosystem growth, and the expansion of exchange, liquidity, and infrastructure partnerships across the Krown ecosystem.

“My role as CSO was to establish the strategy required for a successful launch and long-term positioning,” said Lagace. “Now, as COO, the focus shifts to execution—scaling operations, expanding liquidity and exchange networks, and driving ecosystem growth. This is the phase where strategy becomes momentum.”

The appointment underscores Krown Technologies’ emphasis on disciplined execution as it advances the next stage of growth—building a scalable, production-ready blockchain infrastructure platform designed to support long-term Web3 adoption.

About Krown Technologies Inc.

Krown Technologies Inc. is a blockchain technology holding company building next-generation Web3 infrastructure through the Krown Network and its expanding suite of products, including KrownDEX. The company focuses on scalability, security, and real-world utility, supporting a growing ecosystem of decentralized applications, financial infrastructure, and blockchain services.

For more information, visit https://krown.network

Media Contact:

Krown Technologies Inc.

Email: media@krown.network

