Krown Network and UNCX Announce Completion of Integration and Vesting Infrastructure, Securing $67.5M in KROWN Tokens

The integration deploys UNCX locker technology to lock 45 billion KROWN tokens via transparent on-chain vesting contracts, strengthening investor protection.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Krown Network and UNCX Network today announced the completion of their technical integration and the launch of a new vesting infrastructure designed to secure 45 billion KROWN tokens, representing approximately $67.5 million based on the current token price of $0.0015. The joint initiative introduces transparent, on-chain vesting contracts powered by UNCX’s locker technology, enabling verifiable token distribution for presale participants while strengthening long-term alignment within the Krown ecosystem.

The vesting lockers are scheduled to be officially activated on Friday, March 6, 2026, enabling presale allocations to be securely locked and released according to predefined schedules through publicly verifiable blockchain smart contracts.

The milestone marks the culmination of several months of engineering collaboration, testing, and infrastructure development between the teams at Krown Network and UNCX. During this period, both organizations worked closely to ensure seamless compatibility between UNCX’s decentralized locker infrastructure and Krown’s token distribution framework.

With the integration now complete, the vesting infrastructure will allow presale allocations to be securely locked and released according to predefined schedules through publicly verifiable blockchain smart contracts.

Months of Engineering Collaboration Lead to Integration Milestone

The launch of the vesting infrastructure represents the result of a coordinated development effort between both organizations focused on delivering secure, transparent token distribution mechanisms.

Over the past several months, engineering teams from Krown Network and UNCX worked together to integrate UNCX’s locker platform with Krown’s token architecture, conduct testing of vesting contract functionality, and finalize deployment of the infrastructure supporting the token vesting framework.

The collaboration ensures that presale token allocations can be securely managed using widely recognized DeFi infrastructure designed to improve accountability and transparency across blockchain ecosystems.

Executive Perspectives

“This integration represents an important milestone for the Krown ecosystem,” said James Stephens, Founder and CEO of Krown Technologies. “Our team has worked closely with the UNCX engineers over the past several months to implement vesting infrastructure that reflects industry best practices for transparency and security. Locking $67.5 million in presale tokens through verifiable smart contracts reinforces our commitment to building a responsible and sustainable blockchain ecosystem.”

A spokesperson for UNCX Network added:

“UNCX was built to provide the infrastructure that helps bring greater trust and accountability to decentralized finance. Working alongside the Krown team to complete this integration has been a collaborative process focused on implementing secure locker and vesting systems that can be publicly verified on-chain. We’re pleased to support projects that prioritize transparent token distribution and long-term ecosystem growth.”

$67.5 Million in Presale Tokens Secured Through Vesting Contracts

With the integration complete, Krown Network will begin implementing vesting contracts for its presale allocation directly through UNCX’s infrastructure. The process will occur entirely on-chain, allowing token holders and observers to verify token lockups and release schedules through blockchain explorers.

Key figures include:

• 45,000,000,000 KROWN tokens allocated to presale participants

• Current price: $0.0015 per token

• Total vesting value: approximately $67.5 million

The vesting framework ensures that tokens are released gradually over time, supporting responsible token distribution while helping reduce the risk of sudden market sell-offs.

Building Secure Infrastructure for a Growing Blockchain Ecosystem

Krown Network is developing a comprehensive blockchain ecosystem designed to support decentralized finance, digital asset trading, and cross-chain interoperability. The platform includes several key components that form the foundation of the Krown digital asset infrastructure.

Core elements of the ecosystem include:

• KROWN, the native network token

• KrownDEX, a decentralized trading platform

• Qastle Wallet, a digital asset wallet designed for the Krown ecosystem

• Cross-chain infrastructure enabling interoperability with other blockchain networks

The integration of UNCX’s locker and vesting infrastructure strengthens the foundation of Krown’s token economy by enabling transparent token distribution mechanisms aligned with widely recognized DeFi standards.

Advancing Responsible Token Distribution in DeFi

Token vesting and liquidity locking have become foundational components of responsible blockchain launches, helping reduce risks associated with malicious exits while improving transparency across decentralized finance projects.

Infrastructure providers such as UNCX enable blockchain ecosystems to demonstrate accountability by committing token allocations to immutable smart contracts that can be publicly verified on-chain.

With the vesting framework now live, Krown Network continues to expand the infrastructure supporting its growing blockchain ecosystem and decentralized finance platform.

About Krown Technologies Inc.

Krown Technologies Inc. is a blockchain infrastructure company developing Krown Network, a next-generation blockchain ecosystem focused on decentralized finance, digital asset infrastructure, and cross-chain interoperability. The Krown ecosystem includes a growing suite of blockchain-based platforms designed to support digital asset trading, decentralized applications, and secure wallet technology.

Core components of the ecosystem include the KROWN native token, KrownDEX decentralized exchange, and Qastle Wallet, a digital asset wallet designed to provide secure access to the Krown blockchain and broader digital asset networks.

The company continues to expand its ecosystem through strategic partnerships, infrastructure development, and integrations designed to strengthen transparency and security across decentralized finance.

Learn more at:

https://krown.network

About UNCX Network

UNCX Network is a decentralized finance infrastructure provider specializing in token vesting, liquidity locking, launchpad tools, and staking services across multiple blockchain networks. Originally launched as UniCrypt, the platform pioneered liquidity locking infrastructure designed to improve transparency and investor protection within the DeFi ecosystem.

Today, UNCX provides secure smart-contract-based locker technology used by blockchain projects to lock liquidity and implement verifiable token vesting schedules.

More information is available at:

https://uncx.network

