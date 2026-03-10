Krown Network Announces Major Milestone with Launch of Wyoming DUNA Foundation

Krown Network and Krown Foundation Logos

Formation of the DUNA establishes a Wyoming-based nonprofit structure that supports decentralization, transparency, and community alignment for Krown Network

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A significant organizational, compliance, and regulatory milestone has been reached for the Krown Blockchain ecosystem with the official formation of the Krown Foundation, established as a Wyoming Decentralized Unincorporated Nonprofit Association (DUNA). The entity has been created to support decentralized governance, community participation, and the continued development of the Krown blockchain network and its global ecosystem of participants.

The foundation has been organized under Wyoming’s Decentralized Unincorporated Nonprofit Association Act, a legal framework designed to provide blockchain communities with a structured governance model while preserving decentralized participation. Wyoming has emerged as one of the most influential jurisdictions for blockchain innovation, with legislation specifically designed to provide legal clarity for decentralized networks, digital assets, and DAO-style governance structures.

By forming as a Wyoming DUNA, the Krown Foundation establishes a legally recognized entity that provides organizational structure and limited liability protections while supporting decentralized decision-making. This model has increasingly been adopted by blockchain ecosystems seeking to balance decentralized community participation with transparent governance and regulatory alignment.

Governance and Network Stewardship

As part of its responsibilities, the Krown Foundation will hold certain intellectual property assets associated with the Krown network, including software repositories and related development resources. This structure is designed to support the decentralized stewardship of the network’s foundational technologies while enabling open-source contributions from developers, innovators, and community participants.

The foundation does not control the Krown blockchain network. Instead, it functions as a governance forum and support organization intended to facilitate decentralized participation, community proposals, and collaborative development across the ecosystem.

Governance activities will be conducted through the Krown Governance Protocol, allowing eligible participants to submit proposals and vote on matters related to network development and operations. Participation in governance will be available to members defined as direct holders of $KROWN tokens who engage with the protocol in accordance with the foundation’s governing principles and applicable Wyoming law. Voting power will be proportional to token holdings, enabling transparent and community-driven decision-making.

Key Operational Initiatives

1. Security Council Oversight — The Krown Foundation has established a Security Council within the DUNA structure. The council is responsible for overseeing network security policies, reviewing protocol-level safeguards, and helping ensure the Krown ecosystem adopts and maintains industry best practices for blockchain security. The council works alongside administrators and technical contributors to monitor emerging security risks, recommend improvements to validator operations and infrastructure, and guide responsible security governance across the network.

2. Decentralized Governance Administration — Appointed administrators coordinate governance processes, oversee operational integrity, and ensure proposals submitted through the Krown Governance Protocol are executed in accordance with the foundation’s governing principles.

3. Community Governance — Enabling $KROWN token holders to propose and vote on network parameters, asset allocations, and ecosystem initiatives.

4. Open Development — Supporting open-source contributions to the blockchain, including validator software, distributed infrastructure, and smart contract development.

5. Regulatory Alignment — Implementing policies related to financial reporting, tax filings, and regulatory alignment to maintain operational transparency and compliance.

The foundation will also manage certain ecosystem resources, including digital wallets designated to support network development, grants, operational needs, and community initiatives. Consistent with Wyoming nonprofit regulations, distributions are limited to reasonable compensation and reimbursements, and the organization is structured to prohibit profit distributions to members.

Through the formation of the Security Council and its broader governance framework, the Krown Foundation aims to promote responsible stewardship of the network while prioritizing security, transparency, and long-term ecosystem stability.

Leadership Commentary

“Our goal is to provide a transparent structure that supports open development while enabling the global community to participate in the protocol’s evolution,” said James Stephens, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Krown Technologies, Inc., a core contributor to the Krown Network and its development.

“The formation of the Krown Foundation represents an important step in strengthening the governance framework surrounding the network,” said Jud Hoff, Administrator of the Krown Foundation. “Establishing the organization under Wyoming’s DUNA structure provides a clear legal foundation for community participation, decentralized decision-making, and responsible stewardship of the protocol. The creation of the Security Council further reinforces our commitment to implementing strong governance and security practices as the network continues to grow.”

About the Krown Foundation

The Krown Foundation is a Wyoming-based Decentralized Unincorporated Nonprofit Association (DUNA) established to support the governance, development, and long-term decentralization of the Krown blockchain network. Through community governance, open-source collaboration, and structured oversight, the foundation promotes transparency, innovation, and responsible network stewardship.

About Krown Technologies

Krown Technologies, Inc. is a blockchain infrastructure and software development company and a core contributor of the Krown Network. The company contributes to the development of the Krown blockchain architecture, ecosystem utilities, and decentralized technologies designed to support a growing global community.

For more information, visit: https://www.krown.foundation



Disclaimer

This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation regarding any digital asset. This release contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Participation in blockchain networks and digital assets involves risks. Individuals should conduct their own research and consult qualified professionals before participating in any blockchain ecosystem. The $KROWN token is intended to support participation in the Krown network and is not intended to represent a security or investment product.



Legal Disclaimer:

