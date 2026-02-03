UNCX (Formerly Unicrypt) and Krown Technologies Inc. Announce Integration to Power Lockups and Vesting for Krown Network

Krown Network and UNCX Graphic

UNCX Appointed as the Exclusive Lockup and Vesting Infrastructure Partner for the Krown Ecosystem

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Krown Technologies Inc. today announced a major strategic integration with UNCX, appointing UNCX as the official lockup and token vesting provider for the Krown Network. The partnership introduces industry-proven, non-custodial token locking and vesting infrastructure across the Krown ecosystem, reinforcing Krown’s commitment to transparency, long-term alignment, and investor protection.

Under the agreement, UNCX’s locking and vesting protocols will be deployed to support Krown Network tokens, liquidity mechanisms, and future ecosystem launches. The Integration ensures that team allocations, investor vesting schedules, and liquidity locks can be enforced through their immutable smart contracts—removing manual controls and strengthening trust across the network.

UNCX, formerly known as Unicrypt, is widely recognized as one of the most established infrastructure providers in decentralized finance, having operated since 2020 and maintaining a public record of zero protocol-level hacks. Its locking and vesting solutions are trusted by thousands of Web3 projects and have secured hundreds of millions of dollars in total value locked across multiple blockchain networks.

Executive Commentary

James Stephens, Founder and CEO of Krown Technologies Inc., said:

“From day one, Krown has taken a long-term view on trust, transparency, and infrastructure integrity. Lockups and vesting are not cosmetic features — they are core trust mechanisms. Unicrypt’s proven track record, technical maturity, and zero-hack history made them the clear choice as our official partner. This integration ensures that Krown’s ecosystem is built on enforceable commitments, not promises.”

Antoine Chaveron, Co-founder of UNCX, added:

“Krown Network represents a new generation of blockchain infrastructure that is taking security and accountability seriously. We’re happy to support Krown as its official lockup and vesting provider and to deploy UNCX’s battle-tested infrastructure within an expanding ecosystem. Integrations like this reflect the direction DeFi needs to move, toward transparency, automation, and long-term alignment.”

As part of the collaboration, UNCX will support the deployment, maintenance, and scalability of locking and vesting contracts adjusted for the Krown Network, including future protocol upgrades and ecosystem expansion.

About UNCX

UNCX is a decentralized DeFi infrastructure platform specializing in token locking, liquidity locking, and vesting solutions. Operating since 2020, UNCX has become one of the most trusted security primitives in Web3, maintaining a zero-hack track record while supporting thousands of projects across multiple blockchain ecosystems. UNCX’s non-custodial smart contracts are designed to enhance transparency, protect investors, and promote long-term project sustainability.

Website: https://uncx.network/

About Krown Technologies Inc.

Krown Technologies Inc. is the creator of the Krown Network and the Camelot Ecosystem, a Next-Generation, Quantum-Secured Blockchain platform designed for security, scalability, and real-world utility. Krown powers a growing suite of Web3 products spanning decentralized finance, infrastructure, and consumer applications, with a strong emphasis on transparency, long-term alignment, and institutional-grade architecture.

Website: Https://krown.network



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.