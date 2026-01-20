Ford Window Treatments Selected as Finalist in Horizons Design Showcase

Ford Window Treatments North Miami Selected as Finalist By Vision Magazine Ford Window Treatments North Miami Fl Logo Window Fashion VISION Magazine Cover Jan 2026

Ford Window Treatments announces Barbara Kramer’s selection as a Horizons Design Showcase finalist, featured in the Jan/Feb issue of Window Fashion VISION.

Being selected as a finalist in the Horizons Design Showcase is an honor, and we’re proud to see our work featured alongside so many talented professionals from across the field.” — Barbara Kramer

NORTH MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ford Window Treatments is proud to announce that Barbara Kramer, Principal at Ford Window Treatments, has been selected as a finalist in the Horizons Design Showcase, earning national industry recognition in the January/February issue of Window Fashion VISION Magazine. The featured project appears on page 27 as part of the publication’s four-page Horizons Design Showcase editorial.

The Horizons Design Showcase highlights standout projects from across the country, recognizing excellence in design execution, thoughtful product selection, and creative integration of window treatments into interior spaces. Barbara Kramer’s finalist project was selected from a competitive field of submissions for its refined aesthetic, material harmony, and functional design solutions.

The showcased project is a Miami, Florida nursery located within a contemporary Buena Vista home designed for a growing family. Ford Window Treatments collaborated with Coldsnow Interiors to introduce softness and warmth into the modern space while maintaining a clean, cohesive design language throughout the home.

Building on the interior designer's use of natural materials and organic textures, Kramer introduced Horizons Natural Woven Roman Shades in Landscape Taupe to add a grounded, tactile element to the nursery, designed by Mary Coldsnow. The woven shades provide visual warmth while complementing the home’s modern architecture. A room-darkening lining was incorporated to support comfort and rest—an essential consideration for a nursery—without compromising style.

The nursery was part of a whole-home window treatment package that utilized Horizons products throughout the residence. Within that broader scope, the nursery stood out as a thoughtful example of how woven textures can shape the tone of a space, creating a calm and inviting environment. The Showcase judges recognized the finished room as serene, balanced, and beautifully connected to the home’s overall design.

“This recognition reflects the care, collaboration, and attention to detail that go into every project we take on,” said a representative from Ford Window Treatments. “Being selected as a finalist in the Horizons Design Showcase is an honor, and we’re proud to see our work featured alongside so many talented professionals from across the field.”

With more than 75 years of experience, Ford Window Treatments continues to deliver custom window treatment solutions that balance design, functionality, and craftsmanship for residential and commercial clients throughout South Florida.

For more information about Ford Window Treatments or to schedule a design consultation, visit www.fordwindowtreatments.com.

Contact

Barbara Kramer - Owner of Ford Window Treatments

305-945-5516

barbara@fordwindowtreatments.com

