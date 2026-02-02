Timeless Stone Logo Timeless Stone Danbury kitchen countertops

Timeless Stone unveils new Danbury ownership, upgraded showroom, expanded slabs, and NEW CNC waterjet tech, serving CT and Westchester with premium stone.

DANBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Timeless Stone Announces New Ownership and Major Investment in Danbury Showroom, Bringing Premium Stone Fabrication to Northern Fairfield, Litchfield, Putnam, and Westchester Counties

Timeless Stone is excited to announce to local homeowners, builders, and designers that after many months of hard work, the Danbury location is now under new ownership, management, and operational standards. While the former business operated under the U.S. Granite name, the facility is now part of Timeless Stone’s network of Connecticut showrooms, which also includes Cromwell, Bloomfield, and Stamford.

Timeless Stone has made substantial investments in the Danbury location, including a complete showroom upgrade, expanded on-site slab inventory, and new technology designed to meet the company’s strict quality and service standards.

A centerpiece of that investment is the installation of a state-of-the-art CNC waterjet cutting system, one of the most advanced stone fabrication machines in the industry. This technology allows Timeless Stone to produce extremely precise cuts, detailed edge profiles, and complex designs across marble, granite, quartz, quartzite, and porcelain—ensuring every project meets the company’s exacting craftsmanship standards.

“Danbury represents an incredibly important market for us,” said Jackson Oliveira, President of Timeless Stone. “We recognized both the opportunity and the responsibility that came with acquiring this location. We’ve invested heavily in the facility, the showroom, our inventory, and our equipment because our customers deserve quality, transparency, and professionalism from start to finish. Timeless Stone is built on trust, and we are proud to bring that standard to Danbury and the surrounding communities.”

Timeless Stones Danbury Showroom now serves homeowners and professionals throughout Northern Fairfield County, Litchfield County, and neighboring New York communities, including parts of Westchester and Putnam County. Customers visiting the location can explore a wide selection of marble, granite, quartz, quartzite, and porcelain slabs, along with full-service design consultation, fabrication, and installation.

Where Luxury Meets Functionality.....Timeless Stone also specializes in custom countertops, backsplashes, bathroom showers, vanities, fireplaces, and outdoor kitchens

Timeless Stone encourages anyone who may have had past experiences at the former U.S. Granite location to visit the newly upgraded showroom and experience the difference in service, quality, and professionalism that defines the Timeless Stone brand.

For more information or to schedule a showroom visit, customers can visit www.timeless-stonect.com or call the Danbury showroom directly at (203)743-1124.

