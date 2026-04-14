Charlie by Matthew Zink - 2026 Swimwear Collection

an emblem of timeless sophistication, clean design, and modern luxury in men’s fashion Charlie by Matthew Zink Red Summer Short Swimwear

Charlie by MZ unveils its 2026 swim collection, blending timeless design, bold colors, and Italian craftsmanship across iconic styles and premium fabrics.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charlie by MZ continues to celebrate simplicity and classic design in its 2026 swimwear collection. A pioneer in the premium men's swimwear market for 15 years, Charlie by MZ moves ahead with its exploration of timeless sophistication. The brand, known for its edited point of view and refined color palette, showcases its Italian-made goods with its Charlie Swim Classics collection. Charlie continues its legacy in creating beautifully crafted swimwear for men.

The Charlie Classics features an assortment of silhouettes in bold colors, along with timeless blacks and whites. The Swim Classics highlight the brand's sexy fit, low-rise waistline, and top-tier manufacturing.

Inspired by the style of the 70’s and 80’s, Charlie by MZ maintains its focus on shape, color, clean lines, and minimal ornamentation.

Charlie Swim Classics include the celebrated “lifeguard” brief...beloved by Charlie fans. The "lifeguard" brief is the quintessential Charlie piece: great fit, great quality, great color selection. Other pieces in the Classics category include the body brief, sport brief, and a range of short styles that vary in length: sun, beach + summer shorts. All Classics are made from Italian ultra-light, UV-protective, two-way stretch fabric. The goal for Charlie by MZ is to blend exceptional craftsmanship and beautiful design.

The Charlie by MZ design philosophy is also present in their extremely popular underwear category. Equally beloved, the ubiquitous Charlie underwear extends the celebration of a confident, sexy lifestyle. The Underwear category is vast and introduces luxury materials like Italian ribbed cotton, micro modal, stretch satin, and decadent cashmere.

The Charlie by MZ brand also extends its love for timeless design + quality goods into the categories of fitness, fragrance, and leather goods. All made with the highest quality and elevated aesthetics.

The Charlie by Matthew Zink 2026 Swimwear Collection and all other Charlie premium quality goods are available exclusively at www.charliebymz.com.

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Charlie by Matthew Zink

customerservice@charliebymz.com

www.charliebymz.com

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