Utah Senate and House Democrats on Redistricting Ruling

SALT LAKE CITY—The Utah Senate and House Democratic Caucuses released the following statement in response to Judge Gibson’s ruling on Utah’s congressional map:

“We, the Utah House and Senate Democrats, feel a deep sense of hope and relief following Judge Gibson’s decision to adopt the plaintiffs’ Map 1. This is a win for every Utahn. We took an oath to serve the people of Utah, and fair representation is the truest measure of that promise.”

