Chicago Plastic Surgeons Detail Tips for Finding the Right Breast Implant Size

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Choosing the right breast implant size is one of the most personal and important decisions for individuals considering breast augmentation . The process goes beyond cup sizes and cosmetic goals, often involving careful evaluation of body proportions, lifestyle, and long-term comfort. To help patients navigate this decision, Chicago plastic surgeons Dr. Lorri Cobbins and Dr. Brian Braithwaite of The Aesthetic Institute of Chicago share insights into how patients can approach implant sizing with confidence.It’s Not About Picking a NumberMany people come into a consultation with a specific cup size in mind, but implant sizing is not always that straightforward. Cup sizes can vary widely between bra manufacturers, which can lead to unrealistic expectations. Instead, patients should think in terms of balance and proportion.“Plastic surgeons look at the patient’s chest width, natural breast tissue, skin elasticity, and overall body frame to determine what implant sizes will look the most balanced,” explains Dr. Cobbins.Lifestyle MattersBeyond aesthetics, lifestyle is an essential factor in implant selection. Patients who are highly athletic may prefer a more moderate enhancement to avoid interference with physical activity. Those seeking a more dramatic change may lean toward larger implants, but Dr. Cobbins and Dr. Braithwaite stress that bigger isn’t always better.“An implant that’s too large for a patient’s body can create long-term problems, such as back or neck discomfort, skin stretching, or an unnatural appearance,” says Dr. Cobbins. “The goal is to find a size that enhances the figure while preserving comfort and mobility.”Try Before You DecideMany practices offer patients the opportunity to “try on” implant sizers during their consultation. Worn under clothing, these sizers allow patients to see how different volumes might look and feel in everyday life. This hands-on approach provides valuable perspective, helping patients visualize what each implant size could mean for their body shape.Cost Shouldn’t Be a Deciding FactorA common concern among patients is whether implant size affects the cost of breast augmentation . Dr. Cobbins clarifies that this is not the case.“The cost of surgery is based on the procedure itself, the type of implant selected, such as silicone or saline, and associated surgical and facility fees. Size does not change the cost,” she says. This means patients can focus on choosing the size that best fits their body and aesthetic goals without financial pressure tied to implant volume.Long-Term ConsiderationsWhile implants can be exchanged in the future, Dr. Cobbins and Dr. Braithwaite note that selecting the right size from the start can lead to greater satisfaction and fewer revision breast surgeries . They encourage patients to think about how their preferences may evolve over time. For example, a very large implant may be appealing in one’s twenties but may feel less practical decades later. Choosing a size that aligns with both current and future lifestyle expectations can help ensure long-term happiness with the results.Guidance from Experienced SurgeonsUltimately, selecting the ideal implant size is a collaborative process between patient and surgeon. Dr. Cobbins and Dr. Braithwaite emphasize the importance of working with a qualified plastic surgeon who will listen to each patient’s goals, assess their anatomy, and recommend implant options that achieve natural, proportional results. This collaborative approach underscores the importance of personalization, education, and patient comfort in every stage of care.About Lorri Cobbins, MD, FACSDr. Lorri Cobbins earned her medical degree from Saint Louis University, where she was recognized with Distinction in Research. She completed a five-year residency in Otolaryngology at the University of Louisville Medical Center, followed by advanced training in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. Dr. Cobbins is an Immediate Past President of the Illinois Society of Plastic Surgeons. Board-certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery, she is an active member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons and The Aesthetic Society, and is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons.About Brian Braithwaite, MD, FACSDr. Brian Braithwaite earned his undergraduate degree from The University of Chicago and his medical degree from the University of Illinois College of Medicine. After a surgical internship, he served as a flight surgeon in the United States Navy before completing a General Surgery residency at Keesler Air Force Base Medical Center. He then advanced his training with a Plastic Surgery residency at The University of Louisville Medical Center. Following residency, Dr. Braithwaite served as Chief of Plastic Surgery at Bethesda Naval Hospital, now known as Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Dr. Cobbins and Dr. Braithwaite are both available for interview upon request.

For more information, visit aestheticinstitutechicago.com and facebook.com/plasticsurgeonschicago/.

To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.aestheticinstitutechicago.com/news-room/chicago-plastic-surgeons-detail-tips-for-finding-the-right-breast-implant-size/

