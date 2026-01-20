Sky Chefs Announces Executive Leadership Update

Erik Olund

IRVING, TX, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SkyChefs today announced an evolution in its executive leadership as the company continues to strengthen its position as the leading culinary and innovation partner to the airline industry across the Americas.Greg Anderson has left his role as Chief Executive Officer. The company thanks Greg for his leadership and contributions during a period of significant operational focus and transformation and wishes him success in his next chapter.To ensure seamless continuity for customers and partners, Erik Olund has been appointed Interim Chief Executive Officer, in addition to his role as Chief Operating Officer. Erik brings deep operational expertise, strong relationships, and a proven track record of execution across SkyChefs’ network. Nathan Oujezdsky will continue as Chief Financial Officer, and Tone Cresswell will continue as Chief Commercial Officer. Together, the executive team provides stability, continuity, and strategic alignment as Sky Chefs advances its long-term growth and performance objectives.SkyChefs remains fully focused on delivering consistent, high-quality service to its partners while continuing to invest in culinary excellence, operational innovation, and customer-centric solutions. With a strong leadership team in place, the company is energized about the next phase of its journey and confident in its ability to continue shaping the future of airline catering as the world’s first aviation catering company.About LSG Sky Chefs – AmericasLSG Sky Chefs – Americas is the market leader for airline catering and hospitality services in North and Latin America. Operating in approximately 50 airports across the region, the company provides culinary solutions to airlines, commercial retail and other travel-related industries. With safety at the core, Sky Chefs delivers elevated culinary experiences through exceptional service and constant innovation, while putting its clients and people at the heart of everything it does.# # #

