Sky Chefs Announces Senior Vice President of Operations for North America

IRVING, TX, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sky Chefs today announced it has promoted Jennifer Echeverry to Senior Vice President of Operations for North America, effective immediately. Echeverry will assume the top operational leadership role, reporting directly to interim CEO Erik Olund “Jennifer is a highly respected leader within Sky Chefs, known for her deep operational expertise, financial discipline, and ability to deliver results in complex environments during her tenure with the company,” said Olund. “Most recently as Regional Vice President–Southeast, she guided the region through significant transformation and performance gains. Her previous leadership roles, including Head of Operations for the Miami Market and Head of Lean & Process Management for North America, give her a broad, enterprise-level perspective on what it takes to drive scalable performance.”Echeverry has been with the company since 2015, elevating markets, leading full P&L portfolios, strengthening reliability across operations, and building engaged teams who deliver at high levels. Throughout her leadership, she has increased productivity through structured, continuous improvement, boosted workforce retention through leadership development and engagement, and successfully rebuilt the Miami market post-COVID.Added Olund, “Her appointment reflects our continued commitment to employee engagement, consistency, accountability, cost discipline, and operational rigor across North America. As she steps into this role, Jennifer will lead the charge in ensuring the operational precision our airline partners expect from us every day.”About Sky Chefs – AmericasSky Chefs – Americas is the market leader for airline catering and hospitality services in North and Latin America. Operating at approximately 50 airports across the region, the company provides culinary solutions to airlines, commercial, retail and other travel-related industries. With safety at the core, Sky Chefs delivers elevated culinary experiences through exceptional service and constant innovation, while putting its clients and people at the heart of everything it does.# # #

