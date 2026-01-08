LSG Sky Chefs – Americas Awarded FSSC 22000 Certification at MIA

Food safety begins with rigorous checking and rechecking of meals being served to airline customers.

Certification is the Second in Nine Months for Market Leader in Airline Catering

This achievement reinforces our relentless pursuit of excellence in food safety and quality — not simply meeting global standards but surpassing them.” — Greg Anderson, CEO

IRVING, TX, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LSG Sky Chefs - Americas (Sky Chefs), the market leader in airline catering and culinary solutions, today announced that the largest of its two Miami International Airport (MIA) airline kitchens has been awarded the prestigious FSSC 22000 certification for food safety, making this the second Sky Chefs location in nine months to achieve this distinguished recognition.FSSC 22000 is globally recognized for its rigorous standards in food safety, and this certification achievement underscores the company's unwavering commitment to food safety and quality in every step of the production process.“We are tremendously proud of our Miami team for earning the FSSC 22000 certification. This important milestone is the direct result of their dedication, rigorous execution of our industry leading food safety program, and their proactive commitment to maintaining superior protocols,” said Greg Anderson , CEO, Sky Chefs. “This achievement reinforces our relentless pursuit of excellence in food safety and quality — not simply meeting global standards but surpassing them.”Continued Anderson, “Securing two certifications in under a year highlights our continued focus on elevating food safety across our operations. And we’re not stopping here. Work is already underway to expand these certifications to multiple additional locations, with the goal of achieving FSSC 22000 certification across our entire system.”For more information about Sky Chefs and its award-winning food safety program, please visit LSG Sky Chefs | Hygiene Standards or contact our media relations team at CommunicationsAmericas@lsgskychefs.com.About LSG Sky Chefs – Americas LSG Sky Chefs – Americas is the market leader for airline catering and hospitality services in North and Latin America. Operating in approximately 50 airports across the region, the company provides culinary solutions to airlines, commercial retail and other travel-related industries. With safety at the core, Sky Chefs delivers elevated culinary experiences through exceptional service and constant innovation, while putting its clients and people at the heart of everything it does.# # #

