OpenClinica Launches CRO Partner Program with Endpoint Strategy as Inaugural Member

Boutique MedTech CRO gains access to unified eClinical platform with wholesale pricing, training, and joint marketing support

WALTHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OpenClinica, a leading eClinical platform serving small-to-midsize sponsors, CROs, and academic research teams, today announced the launch of its CRO Partner Program with Endpoint Strategy as the inaugural partner. The program provides select CROs with wholesale pricing, dedicated training, and joint marketing resources to deliver OpenClinica's unified eClinical platform—including EDC, eCOA, eConsent, Randomization, EHR-to-EDC, Reporting & Analytics, and Recruit—to their clients.

OpenClinica’s CRO Partner Program is designed to help CROs streamline study execution, reduce vendor management burden, and deliver transparent pricing to sponsors. Partners receive wholesale pricing based on study volume, access to OpenClinica's complete product suite through a dedicated sandbox environment, Super User training, sales enablement resources, and joint marketing support.

“I co-founded Endpoint Strategy to remove friction from clinical trials—and that starts with making technology accessible for small MedTech companies who have never run a trial before. This partnership solves a real problem: our clients can now get EDC, eConsent, patient-reported outcomes, and analytics through one platform, with significant cost and time savings compared to piecing together solutions on their own. That means faster study startup, cleaner data, and trusted results—exactly what growing MedTech companies need to get FDA clearance,” said Sharon Branch, Co-Founder of Endpoint Strategy. “Through our partnership program with OpenClinica, my team at Endpoint Strategy has access to advanced training and support, allowing us to deliver efficient and high level management of the entire eClinical platform to our clients.”

"CROs play a critical role in helping sponsors navigate the complexity of clinical research," said David Kay, CEO of OpenClinica. "But too often, they're forced to stitch together multiple eClinical vendors, creating friction for everyone—the CRO, the sponsor, and the sites. Our Partner Program gives CROs like Endpoint Strategy the tools, training, and pricing flexibility to deliver a unified platform experience while maintaining the strategic partnership and boutique service their clients value."

About OpenClinica’s CRO Partner Program

The program provides CRO partners with:

- Wholesale pricing based on study volume targets with 50/50 profit sharing on list price markups.

- Dedicated sandbox environment with access to OpenClinica’s product suite, including EDC, eCOA, eConsent, Randomization, Reporting & Analytics, and Recruit.

- Comprehensive training including Super User Training and ongoing product updates.

- Sales enablement resources including access to OpenClinica personnel for proposals, demos, and customer questions.

- EHR-to-EDC readiness with installation support at partner sites (at no cost to sites).

- Joint marketing collaboration including webinars, case studies, co-branded content, and cross-referrals.

- Flexible contracting for clients to contract directly with the CRO or through OpenClinica.

"With this new program, we're not just offering wholesale pricing—we're investing in CROs’ success through training, support, and joint marketing. Sharon and the Endpoint team exemplify what we're looking for: CROs who understand their clients deeply and want to deliver a unified platform experience. We've designed this program to be truly collaborative, where both parties win when the sponsor succeeds," said Mark Epstein, Head of CRO and Enterprise Partnerships at OpenClinica.

OpenClinica is actively expanding the Partner Program and invites qualified CROs to apply. Interested CROs can get in touch here for more information.

About Endpoint Strategy

Endpoint Strategy is a boutique clinical consulting firm co-founded by industry veterans Sharon Branch and Dr. Michael Conditt to deliver a smarter, more personalized approach to clinical research operations for MedTech innovators. With over 50 years of combined experience spanning sponsor, site, and CRO perspectives, Endpoint Strategy specializes in removing friction from clinical trials—from FDA clearance support to end-to-end trial management. The company has guided 50+ successful clinical projects for small-to-medium MedTech organizations, providing tailored strategies designed to streamline development and bring innovative technologies to market faster. Endpoint Strategy's comprehensive services include trial design, CRF design, EDC system setup, site management, database management, day to day trial oversight, and regulatory compliance support—all built on a foundation of trust, transparency, and practical execution. Learn more at https://endpointstrategy.com/.

About OpenClinica

OpenClinica is a practical eClinical platform that unites EDC, eConsent, eCOA, Randomization, EHR-to-EDC, Reporting & Analytics, and Recruit. Built for small to mid-size sponsors, CROs, and academic teams, OpenClinica reduces complexity without excess cost or burden. The result: launch studies in 2-3 weeks instead of 3-6 months, sites that actually want to work with you again, 50% fewer data queries, and enrollment you can count on.

From biotech startups to global pharma, research teams rely on OpenClinica to run more efficient clinical trials and bring new treatments to patients faster. Learn more at https://openclinica.com/.

