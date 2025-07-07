OpenClinica Recruit Now Available in the United Kingdom

OpenClinica announces expansion of its flagship patient recruitment service

OpenClinica expands Recruit to the UK, accelerating patient enrollment and reducing trial costs for academic and mid-sized research teams.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OpenClinica, a leader in eClinical trial software and services, announced the expansion of its flagship patient recruitment service, "OpenClinica Recruit", to the United Kingdom. Designed specifically for academic researchers, emerging biotechs, and mid-sized sponsors, this solution accelerates patient enrolment, reduces costs, and eases the operational burden on study teams. Our recruitment service is backed by over 15 years of UK clinical trial experience.

OpenClinica Recruit uses advanced data-driven strategies to engage and enrol the ideal clinical trial population needed for a given study and has a strong track record supporting 100+ world-renowned institutions in the United States.

By the numbers, OpenClinica Recruit has delivered:

- 50,000+ enrolled participants

- 2x faster enrolment

- 3 to 5x cost reduction

- 250+ therapeutic areas

- 1,200+ studies supported

“For more than 15 years, OpenClinica has supported clinical trials in the United Kingdom,” said David Kay, CEO, OpenClinica. “We’re excited to export our patient recruitment success and bring OpenClinica Recruit to UK-based research teams to accelerate enrollment and advance their research with confidence.”

Some of our favorite client quotes are:

“Their focus and care for us as customers is one of their biggest strengths. We usually just email support and will always receive a prompt response. Everyone I have worked with is great.”

“I do think their fees are reasonable, especially when I compare their recruitment results to my own. If they can keep producing equivalent results, I will gladly pay their fee.”

OpenClinica has worked with UK researchers for 15+ years, including University of Oxford - NPEU (National Perinatal Epidemiology Unit) and Imperial. To read about OpenClinica’s comprehensive engagement with Imperial, visit: https://www.openclinica.com/case-study-migrating-14-ongoing-studies-16-months/

For more information about OpenClinica Recruit:

- Review the OpenClinica Recruit product page, here: https://www.openclinica.com/recruit-patient-recruitment-solution-uk/

- Explore how OpenClinica Recruit delivers real results, check out two case studies here: https://www.openclinica.com/blog/clinical-trial-patient-recruitment-two-case-studies

- View a recent blog to learn about OpenClinica Recruit’s Net Promoter Score (NPS) and customer survey results

- Watch this explainer video of how OpenClinica works and fill out the form to chat further about how we can start

