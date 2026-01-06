OpenClinica Appoints Andy Ferrin as Chief Commercial Officer

Clinical research technology veteran joins to accelerate company's growth as the unified platform solution for mid-market research organizations

NEEDHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OpenClinica, a leading eClinical platform serving small-to-midsize sponsors, CROs, and academic research teams, today announced the appointment of Andy Ferrin as Chief Commercial Officer. Ferrin succeeds Chris Weiss, who is transitioning to a Principal Sales Engineer role where he will continue contributing his deep technical and customer expertise. Weiss led OpenClinica's commercial operations for nearly six years, helping shape the go-to-market approach that has driven the company's growth. The appointment marks a pivotal moment in the company's 20-year evolution as it accelerates its position as the integrated platform built specifically for mid-market teams.

Ferrin brings more than 30 years of commercial leadership and deep clinical technology expertise to OpenClinica, most recently serving as Vice President of Sponsor Sales at Medrio. In his new role, Ferrin will lead OpenClinica's go-to-market teams across sales and customer success, driving commercial strategy and customer growth as the company scales its unique integrated platform—the only solution connecting eClinical tools directly with patient recruitment services.

"Andy's appointment reflects both where we've been and where we're headed," said David Kay, CEO of OpenClinica. "We've spent 20 years building a platform that works the way research teams actually work—fast, flexible, and straightforward. We've proven our approach with over 15,000 studies and three million patients worldwide. Now, as the industry shifts toward integrated platforms and away from vendor sprawl, we're in a unique position to lead that transformation for the biotechs, CROs, and academic researchers who need enterprise capabilities without the complexity. Andy's leadership will help us capture that opportunity at scale."

The CCO appointment also comes as OpenClinica unveils its redesigned website at openclinica.com. The new site makes it easier for research teams to understand how the platform's modular solutions—EDC, eConsent, eCOA, Randomization, EHR-to-EDC, Reporting & Analytics, and Recruit—work together to eliminate tool sprawl. It also highlights OpenClinica's dedicated support ecosystem that guides teams from study startup to database lock.

"Clinical trials are already complex, and software shouldn't add to that burden," said Andy Ferrin. "OpenClinica has spent two decades proving that you can have both power and simplicity. I'm here to sharpen that strategy, grow our footprint, and ensure every team struggling with disconnected systems and disrupted timelines knows this option exists."

Unlike traditional vendors that require organizations to stitch together multiple systems from different providers, OpenClinica's unified approach connects patient recruitment directly to data capture, consent, and analytics—enabling faster study launches, predictable enrollment timelines, and cleaner data from day one. This approach, combined with unmatched support that includes dedicated Customer Success Managers and 24-hour support, has earned the trust of a growing client base. The company currently serves 1,500+ clients across pharmaceutical, biotech, CRO, academic, and government sectors globally, with a platform that has powered over 15,000 studies and supported more than three million patients worldwide.

About OpenClinica

OpenClinica is a practical eClinical platform that unites EDC, eConsent, eCOA, Randomization, EHR-to-EDC, Reporting & Analytics, and Recruit. Built for small to mid-size sponsors, CROs, and academic teams, OpenClinica reduces complexity without excess cost or burden. The result: launch studies in 2-3 weeks instead of 3-6 months, sites that actually want to work with you again, 50% fewer data queries, and enrollment you can count on.

From biotech startups to global pharma, research teams rely on OpenClinca to run more efficient clinical trials and bring new treatments to patients faster. Learn more at openclinica.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.