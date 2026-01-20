Phillips Tube Group, Inc., Launches Tutella Logistics to Deliver Dedicated Steel Freight and Logistics Solutions

MIDDLETOWN, OH, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phillips Tube Group, Inc. (PTG) announced today the launch of a new partner company, Tutella Logistics, focused on freight brokerage and transportation. The company says this dedicated logistics arm will handle end-to-end steel shipping and support customers throughout North America.With more than 35 years of experience in freight management and logistics, paired with PTG’s long history in welded steel tube manufacturing, Tutella Logistics provides accurate, reliable shipping and careful handling for steel producers, fabricators, and industrial customers. Their offerings include full truckload (FTL), less-than-truckload (LTL), flatbed, Conestoga, dry van, and hotshot services, ensuring that heavy, oversized, or delicate steel shipments are transported safely and consistently.Why This MattersAs a certified woman-owned business founded by a veteran, with roots dating back to 1967, Phillips Tube Group has earned a reputation for quality welded steel tubing, reliability, and on-time delivery. With Tutella Logistics as a trusted partner, Phillips Tube Group can now offer a seamless path from steel tube production to delivery. Together, they provide clients with a full supply chain solution, combining manufacturing expertise with reliable freight and industrial shipping.Tutella Logistics is built to handle the demanding requirements of heavy steel transportation, offering specialized carriers for steel tubing, coils, bars, sheets, and fabricated steel components. They also provide international and cross-border shipping, including services to Mexico and Canada.About Tutella LogisticsTutella Logistics is a full-service freight brokerage specializing in steel hauling and other industrial shipping needs. As part of Phillips Tube Group, the team handles everything from FTL and LTL runs to flatbed, Conestoga, dry-van, and hotshot loads. They work to make steel transportation dependable and straightforward for their customers. Their commitment to safely and reliably transporting heavy, oversized, or delicate steel products, keeping clients updated at every step of the shipping process.About Phillips Tube GroupSince 1967, Phillips Tube Group has been a trusted U.S. manufacturer of high-quality welded steel tubing. Serving industries from automotive and HVAC to appliances, construction, RV, and logistics, PTG combines precision manufacturing with strict quality control and reliable on-time delivery. As a woman-owned business, PTG is committed to ensuring client satisfaction every step of the way.

