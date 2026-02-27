Majik Cleaning Services Celebrates 35 Years of Excellence in NYC

Founded in 1991, the local company provides residential and commercial cleaning across all five NYC boroughs.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Majik Cleaning Services, a family-owned New York City cleaning company, is proudly celebrating 35 years in business in 2026. Founded in 1991, Majik has grown from a local startup into a trusted provider of residential and commercial cleaning across all five boroughs of NYC. Over three and a half decades, the company has built a reputation for meticulous service and maintained long-standing client relationships through a hands-on management approach.For a small business to thrive for 35 years in New York City’s competitive cleaning industry is a significant achievement. Majik Cleaning Services credits its longevity to an unwavering commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. The company continually adapts to evolving client needs and has invested in modern cleaning techniques and training. Every cleaning professional on the team is fully bonded and insured, with supervisors regularly inspecting work to ensure every detail meets the company’s high standards. This meticulous attention to detail has helped Majik stand out and foster strong loyalty among its clients, with many customers relying on the company’s services year after year.As Majik Cleaning Services reaches this milestone, the leadership reflects on the values that have driven its success. CEO Jesse Tieman attributes the company’s growth to its dedicated staff and the trust it has built with customers. By treating clients like family and providing personalized service on each job, Majik has created a level of trust that keeps customers coming back year after year. The company is proud of the community it has built over the years. This community includes employees who take pride in their work and loyal clients who regularly recommend Majik to friends and neighbors.Looking ahead, Majik Cleaning Services remains committed to serving the New York City community for many years to come. The company plans to continue innovating in cleaning methods while staying true to the customer-first values that have defined its first 35 years. Whether it’s a downtown office or an uptown apartment, Majik will keep focusing on providing thorough, reliable cleaning solutions that allow clients to enjoy healthier, spotless spaces. This 35th anniversary is not only a celebration of past accomplishments but also a reaffirmation of the company's mission to deliver exceptional cleaning service with a personal touch.Majik Cleaning Services is a family-owned cleaning company based in New York City, founded in 1991. The company offers a full range of residential and commercial cleaning services across all five boroughs of NYC. Known for its hands-on management, long-standing client relationships, and meticulous attention to detail, Majik Cleaning Services has become a trusted name for keeping homes and businesses pristine. For more information, visit https://www.majikservices.com

