Olympia Lighting to Showcase Stadium Lighting Solutions at 2025 National Athletic Directors Conference & Exhibit Show

Olympia Lighting will showcase its latest LED sports lighting solutions at the NFHS/NIAAA National Athletic Directors Conference, Dec 12–16, 2025, in Tampa, FL.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Olympia Lighting, a leader in commercial LED sports lighting technology, announced today that it will exhibit at the National Athletic Directors Conference & Exhibit Show, taking place December 12–16, 2025, at the Tampa Convention Center. Jointly hosted by the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) and the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (NIAAA), the event is the nation’s premier gathering for high school athletic administrators and facility decision-makers. Olympia Lighting will present its newest outdoor sports lighting solutions for stadiums, athletic fields, and multi-sport complexes.Showcasing Advanced RGBW LED Stadium FixturesAt this year’s conference, Olympia Lighting will highlight its RGBW LED Sports Lights, engineered for outdoor venues requiring both high-output white light and fully programmable RGBW color capabilities. Built around high-density diode arrays and long-throw optics, these fixtures support competitive gameplay and dynamic color effects for school branding or special events.Key Specifications:▪️High Wattage Output: Up to 800W with engineered lumen density for long-throw stadium applications.▪️Precise Optics: Beam distributions from 15° to 60° are designed to meet uniformity ratios for interscholastic play.▪️Advanced Controls: Full DMX512, DALI, and 0–10V compatibility for synchronized lighting effects and smooth transitions.▪️Outdoor Durability: IP67 rating with 20KV/10KA surge protection for dependable performance in variable climates.Advanced LED Sports Light Fixtures for Interscholastic VenuesOlympia Lighting will also feature its high-efficiency LED Sports Lights, engineered for outdoor stadiums, arenas, and sports fields requiring uniform horizontal and vertical illumination at mounting heights up to 100 feet.Key Specifications:▪️High Lumen Efficiency: Up to 160 lm/W for reduced electrical load and lower operating costs.▪️Visual Accuracy: CRI 80+ and <0.5% flicker for improved visibility and broadcast-quality video.▪️Structural Strength: Anodized & Powder Coated Aluminum Heat Sinks, IP67 weatherproof ratings, and wind resistance of up to 200 MPH▪️Beam Precision: Optical distributions from 15°–45° engineered for uniform coverage at long-throw mounting heights.Supporting Energy Efficiency and Facility LongevityOlympia’s LED systems reduce energy use by up to 50 percent compared to metal halide lighting, helping schools manage operating costs while supporting sustainability goals. Lifespans exceeding 50,000 hours and RoHS-compliant components minimize maintenance requirements and contribute to long-term facility performance.Supporting the NFHS MissionThe NFHS represents more than 19,900 high schools and over 12 million students nationwide. Olympia Lighting’s focus on safe, consistent, and high-quality illumination supports the NFHS commitment to ensuring equitable, well-lit environments for student-athletes.Meet Olympia Lighting in TampaOlympia Lighting invites conference attendees to visit their booth for product demonstrations and discussions about custom lighting designs for school athletic facilities.About Olympia LightingOlympia Lighting is a trusted name in commercial LED lighting, delivering innovative, energy-efficient solutions for stadiums, arenas, sports fields, and architectural projects. With a commitment to quality, performance, and sustainability, Olympia’s products set a new standard for durability and design in large-scale lighting applications.

