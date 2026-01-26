Public Warning Systems: Intersec launches accessibility frameworks to remove barriers to global adoption

Intersec launches Accessibility Frameworks to accelerate the adoption of early warning systems worldwide in the most vulnerable countries (EW4all initiative)

PARIS, FRANCE, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intersec, the global leader in mobile metadata solutions and public warning systems (PWS), today announced the launch of its "Accessibility Frameworks." This major initiative is designed to remove the technological and financial barriers that continue to slow the adoption of critical warning systems, providing direct support to the United Nations' "Early Warnings for All" (EW4All) initiative.In response to the climate emergency and the proliferation of risks, Intersec reaffirms its mission: leveraging technological innovation for civil safety. This strategy is built upon a hybrid national architecture and two dedicated support programs aimed at enhancing state sovereignty and resilience.Two key programs for global resilienceTo address the diversity of national and regional contexts, Intersec has structured its support around two pillars:- Regional Solidarity Alliance: This program facilitates cooperation between blocs of countries through a tiered investment model, enabling the coordinated adoption of multi-country systems that are both consistent and economically optimized through economies of scale.- Sovereign Priority Access: Specifically designed for Least Developed Countries (LDCs), Small Island Developing States (SIDS), and nations facing urgent climate or security crises, this program provides for a waiver of activation fees and fast-tracked deployment."Our priority is to transform technical complexity into immediate operational capability for governments," says Charlotte Cardona, Director of Public Affairs at Intersec. "With these frameworks, we are lowering the barriers to entry so that every civil safety authority can deploy a robust, comprehensive warning system without compromising their budgetary balance."Multi-channel technology and operational supportIntersec advocates for an integrated approach, combining technological performance with local capacity building. To reach populations down to the "last mile," Intersec’s multi-channel technology mobilizes all available communication vectors:- Mobile Infrastructure: Cell Broadcast and Location-Based SMS (LB-SMS).- Traditional Channels: Sirens, Television, Radio, and opt-in SMS alerts, etc.- Digital and Emerging Channels: social media, web portals, mobile apps, and satellite-based warning systems, connected objects, etc.Beyond technological deployment, Intersec contributes to both Project Management Assistance (PMA) and Technical Assistance (TA) across each project, providing essential support in the most vulnerable regions to strengthen local capabilities, coordinate stakeholders, and ensure the system’s functional and operational integration.Government authorities and public safety agencies can now evaluate their eligibility for these frameworks on Intersec's dedicated portal

