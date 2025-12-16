Tikehau Capital and Revaia agree to acquire a majority stake in Intersec, alongside the Management team

Yann Chevalier, Intersec CEO Intersec - Tikehau Capital - Revaia

Intersec, a global leader in AI-powered metadata solutions for governments and telecoms, is opening a new chapter in its history. Closing expected in Q1 2026.

PARIS, FRANCE, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intersec, a global leader in AI-powered metadata solutions for governments and telecoms, is opening a new chapter in its history by announcing agreement for its acquisition by Tikehau Capital, Revaia and the Intersec Management Team.Founded in 2004 and headquartered in France, Intersec has established itself as a trusted partner for government agencies and mobile network operators worldwide. The company supports mission-critical use cases such as population alerting, emergency response, law enforcement support, national security, and network performance across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Its solutions are deployed at country scale for national coverage, operating 24/7 in environments where reliability and sovereignty are essential. Intersec has experienced sustained growth in recent years, with an average annual increase of 37% in recurring revenue (ARR) over the last three fiscal years, from April 2022 to March 2025.A significant opportunity for Intersec to accelerate its successful strategic roadmapWith this acquisition, Tikehau Capital, acting as reference shareholder, and Revaia will intend to commit substantial capital to support Intersec’s ambitious growth through a series of acquisitions, as well as back R&D investments to advance the development of its flagship platforms and applications. Tikehau Capital, Revaia, and the Intersec Management Team share the ambition to become a global technology leader in civil protection, homeland security, and a referenced provider of AI-powered geolocation solutions.Yann Chevalier, CEO of Intersec, said: “We are looking forward to joining forces with Tikehau Capital and Revaia. This will represent a unique and transformative milestone for Intersec, fully aligned with our strategy to consolidate our position in the safety and security space, at a global scale. Their expertise in scaling technology-driven companies perfectly complement our own ambitious plan and I firmly believe that coming together would strongly benefit our customers.”Quentin Besnard, executive director within the cybersecurity private equity strategy at Tikehau Capital, commented: “We are delighted to become a majority partner of Intersec whose advanced geolocation and AI technology plays a vital role in safeguarding European sovereignty. This marks the 20th investment of our cybersecurity strategy, through which Tikehau Capital has developed deep expertise in supporting tech companies that drive digital trust and data sovereignty. We look forward to embarking together on the exciting journey ahead”.Jérémie Falzone, Partner at Revaia, added: “Intersec combines sovereign technology, deep engineering capabilities and a proven global footprint, a rare profile in today’s market. We are delighted to work with Yann and his team to accelerate their next phase of growth, through product innovation and targeted acquisitions. This partnership reflects Revaia’s strategy of backing European tech companies that have both scale and mission-critical impact.”Intersec’s current shareholders – including Innovacom, Highland Europe, Crédit Mutuel Innovation, Cisco Investments, Omnes Capital, Turenne Groupe, Fast Forward, Crédit Mutuel Impact and others – have agreed to the terms of the transaction, which will support Intersec in continuing developing its activities and expanding its geographical footprint.In accordance with the applicable regulations, this transaction is subject to prior consultation with employee representative bodies. The transaction is also subject to customary closing conditions and approvals from regulatory authorities. It is expected to close before the end Q1 2026.-------------------------------About IntersecIntersec is a global leader in AI, metadata and location intelligence solutions. Our technology empowers governments, mobile network operators, and private organizations to address mission-critical challenges in public safety, national security, and business innovation, without compromising civil liberties. With operations in 50 countries, our cloud-native applications locate, map and reach nearly 1 billion connected devices worldwide. Rooted in European values of independence, neutrality, and accountability, we proudly deliver cutting-edge AI technologies developed in Europe, offering a powerful alternative in the global AI race. Learn more at intersec.com About Tikehau CapitalTikehau Capital is a global alternative asset management Group with €51.1 billion of assets under management (as of 30 September 2025). Tikehau Capital has developed a wide range of expertise across four asset classes (credit, real assets, private equity and capital markets strategies) as well as multi-asset and special opportunities strategies. Tikehau Capital is a founder-led team with a differentiated business model, a strong balance sheet, proprietary global deal flow and a track record of backing high quality companies and executives. Deeply rooted in the real economy, Tikehau Capital provides bespoke and innovative alternative financing solutions to companies it invests in and seeks to create long-term value for its investors, while generating positive impacts on society. Leveraging its strong equity base (€3.1 billion of shareholders’ equity as of 30 June 2025), the Group invests its own capital alongside its investor-clients within each of its strategies. Controlled by its managers alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital is guided by a strong entrepreneurial spirit and DNA, shared by its 730 employees (as of 30 September 2025) across its 17 offices in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America. Tikehau Capital is listed in compartment A of the regulated Euronext Paris market (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP). For more information, please visit: www.tikehaucapital.com About RevaiaRevaia is a leading technology investor, partnering with mission-driven entrepreneurs with global ambitions and sustainable leadership. With the support of major institutions, such as the European Investment Fund, Revaia helps these growth-stage companies navigate their entire life cycle from their first round of growth capital to exit. Revaia builds bridges between venture, private equity, and public markets and is a supportive sparring partner for entrepreneurs who are working to transform the world for the better. With offices in Paris, London, Munich and Berlin and presence in North America, its diverse team brings hands-on expertise and unique go-to-market, AI, product and ESG know-how to the most promising technology scale-ups. Revaia is very proud to be supporting companies such as Acorns, Aircall, Ampeco, Coralogix, Deepki, Definely, Fasst, Frontify, Hublo, Mews, Planity, Sekoia.io, and Welcome to the Jungle. Revaia.com

