Zeekr 7X Becomes First EV to Conquer Tal Moreeb in Record Time

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zeekr, the global luxury electric mobility brand, in partnership with its exclusive UAE distributor AW Rostamani Group, recently achieved a milestone at the prestigious Liwa International Festival. A specially modified Zeekr 7X electric SUV has set a record, ascending the legendary Moreeb Dune in an unprecedented 7.343 seconds, making it the first EV and the fastest climbs in the Electric Vehicle (EV) and Hybrid categories.The record was set on 31 December 2025, during the Moreeb Dune Cars Championship, a highlight of the annual festival that draws motorsport enthusiasts from across the globe. The Zeekr 7X successfully conquered the 300-meter-tall dune, which features a challenging 50-degree slip-face - an extreme challenge for drivers and vehicles alike.AW Rostamani Group, leveraging over seven decades of automotive expertise, played a pivotal role in supporting the modifications required to prepare the Zeekr 7X for this extraordinary challenge. Working closely with technical specialists, the team equipped the vehicle with specialized off-road tires and enhanced suspension systems while maintaining the integrity of Zeekr's advanced electric powertrain technology.This accomplishment demonstrates that sustainable mobility can excel in the most demanding performance environments, traditionally dominated by internal combustion engines, while advancing the UAE's vision for a sustainable automotive future."Witnessing the Zeekr 7X conquer Moreeb Dune was a pivotal moment, but to do so in a record-breaking 7.343 seconds is a testament to the future of electric performance," said Roberto Colucci, Director of EVs, AW Rostamani Group. "This isn't just about speed, it's about transforming perceptions. We've proven that an electric vehicle can outperform its traditional counterparts in the heart of our iconic desert landscape, offering unparalleled power while advancing our commitment to a sustainable future. This achievement at Liwa, a cornerstone of UAE's rich automotive culture, signals a new era of electric mobility, and we are proud to be leading this exciting journey with a brand as innovative as Zeekr."The record-setting Zeekr 7X was based on the AWD Performance model, which boasts a dual-motor system producing 646 horsepower and 710 Nm of instant torque. The vehicle's success stems from its advanced 800V electrical architecture and sophisticated torque vectoring system, which managed traction flawlessly on the shifting sands of Moreeb Dune.The Liwa International Festival is a celebration of Emirati heritage and a key fixture in the region's motorsport calendar. Zeekr's record-breaking performance at this iconic event underscores the brand's commitment to the Middle East market and its understanding of the region's passion for automotive excellence and performance.This achievement reinforces AW Rostamani Group's position as a pioneer in bringing cutting-edge electric mobility solutions to the UAE market, combining innovation with deep respect for local automotive traditions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.