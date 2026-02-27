Zeekr UAE Secures Podium Finish at Yas Drag Super Street, Showcasing Track-Ready Electric Performance

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zeekr UAE delivered a strong performance at the Yas Drag Super Street, securing 3rd place in Category 12 during the competitive drag racing weekend held on January 30 and 31 at Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi.After dominating the EV and Hybrid category during LIWA with a modified Zeekr 7X, the brand participated in Yas Drag with two of its flagship models, the Zeekr 001 and the same Zeekr 7X, both demonstrating the brand’s advanced electric engineering and performance capabilities in a highly demanding motorsport environment.Zeekr UAE was represented by renowned UAE drag racing veteran Walid Al Maamari, competing alongside Ali Mubarak, as the team delivered a confident and consistent performance that resulted in a podium finish, bringing the trophy home for the brand and reinforcing Zeekr’s presence in competitive motorsport.This achievement highlights Zeekr’s commitment to high-performance electric engineering, with both models showcasing precision, reliability, and track-ready confidence under competitive racing conditions.The Yas Drag Super Street is recognised as one of the UAE’s leading grassroots drag racing events, attracting skilled drivers and performance vehicles from across the country. Hosted at the iconic Yas Marina Circuit, the event reflects Abu Dhabi’s ongoing support for motorsport development and innovation.Zeekr UAE extends its sincere appreciation to Yas Marina Circuit Abu Dhabi for the exceptional level of professionalism and organisation, and thanks the officials, organisers, teams, and motorsport community for a successful and exciting race weekend.This podium finish marks another important milestone in Zeekr UAE’s journey, reinforcing the brand’s ability to deliver precision, confidence, and competitive performance on the track.“We are proud to see Zeekr, in partnership with AWR Group, continue to deliver standout performance on competitive platforms. After dominating the EV and Hybrid category at LIWA, the team has once again made its mark in Abu Dhabi with a fantastic podium finish at the Yas Drag Super Street. This achievement demonstrates that electric vehicles are not only convenient, but also exceptionally fun to drive - capable of competing head-to-head with heavily modified internal combustion engine vehicles,” said Roberto Colucci, Director of EVs at AWR Group.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.