Immersiv Launches Floating Breathwork Experience at Atlantis the Palm

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Immersiv hosted an exclusive launch of their floating breathwork experience at Atlantis The Palm on Sunday evening, welcoming a curated group of invited guests to an intimate evening wellness experience at the Palm Pool within Awaken Spa. Held from 8:00 PM to 9:30 PM, the nighttime session offered a serene setting designed to support deep relaxation, nervous system regulation, and intentional stillness. The experience served as a preview ahead of Immersiv’s first public floating breathwork experience launching on Sunday 1 February 2026.What sets the experience apart is its setting within Atlantis The Palm itself. Hosted at the Palm Pool, guests float beneath the iconic arch of Atlantis, surrounded by one of Dubai’s most recognisable resort landmarks, offering a rare opportunity to experience breathwork in this unique environment.Immersiv is a conscious wellness platform creating immersive experiences focused on breathwork, embodied presence, and nervous system regulation. Blending breath, sound, and intentional space, Immersiv is led by certified breathwork facilitators Ashley Edelman and Melissa McAllister, who share facilitation at the venue and support one another throughout each experience with a grounding, intuitive approach.The floating breathwork experience combines guided breathwork and sound, with guests floating while being gently guided into a state of calm and rest. The evening format encourages stillness, reflection, and a sense of reconnection, offering a meaningful pause from daily demands.Ashley Edelman, breathwork master and co-founder of Immersiv, said, “Being supported by the water while moving through the breath creates a deep sense of safety and surrender. This experience is about slowing everything down and allowing the nervous system to reset. To be facilitating this work in Dubai, and in a space as iconic as Atlantis, feels incredibly meaningful - it’s something Melissa and I envisioned long before Immersiv came to life.”Immersiv’s next floating breathwork experience is priced at AED400 plus VAT and will take place on Sunday 1 February from 8:00 PM to 9:30 PM at the Palm Pool, Atlantis The Palm, Dubai.For more information follow @immersiv.ae or visit www.immersiv.ae (ends)Images: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1dq82lz7zCTDrZvru1Ek2PZuFws8Bbflt?usp=sharin PR Contact:Gemma L’AppannaFounder and CEO, L’Atelier Consulting Email: gemma@latelierco.comPhone: +971 555163914About ImmersivImmersiv is a Dubai-based wellness collective co-founded by Ashley Edelman and Melissa McAllister, dedicated to creating transformative experiences that blend movement, mindfulness, and emotional connection. Rooted in the belief that true wellbeing begins from within, Immersiv curates immersive rituals, retreats and community experiences designed to help individuals slow down, reconnect, and return to themselves.Through intentional practices that honour the body and mind - from breathwork, embodiment flows to guided meditations and women’s circles - Ashley and Melissa have cultivated a space where modern wellness meets soulful connection. Each experience is thoughtfully crafted to inspire presence, healing and authentic self-expression, guiding guests to reconnect with their inner calm in today’s fast-paced world.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.