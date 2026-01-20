CHARLESTON YACHT TOURS BUILDS ON GREAT PUBLICITY IN 2025

Charleston Yacht Tours leverages 2025 publicity to grow in 2026, offering memorable private yacht experiences for tourists and locals alike.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The many thousands of tourists that visit the Charleston area every year inevitably have a few sights in particular that they want to see while they are in town. Most of these are grouped on or around the harbors at the mouths of the Ashley and Cooper Rivers, and one of the best ways to take in as many spots as possible in a memorable way is via a private boat tour.Charleston Yacht Tours has been taking groups of all types and sizes out on the water for years, and in 2025 the company made special efforts to increase its visibility to native Charlestonians and out-of-town visitors alike. In the new year, the leadership of the local business plans to build on this publicity momentum and undertake more efforts to become tourists’ favorite way to experience the Holy City.In slightly different ways, two forms of media coverage put Charleston Yacht Tours in front of the public. In May, local NBC affiliate WCBD featured the company on their “Living Local” segment, presenting the many different types of events that are ideal for a private yacht tour. Bachelor/bachelorette parties, corporate events, and family reunions are just a few of the special occasions that the captains of Charleston Yacht Tours enjoy hosting on one of their comfortable, well equipped boats.Charleston Yacht Tours also gained visibility with a national audience when they were chosen to be included in the opening shots of the long-running reality TV show Southern Charm. Fans of the show will be excited to learn that they can charter their own sunset cruise on one of the boats seen on the show.As a proud member of the Charleston waterfront community, Charleston Yacht Tours participated in the annual Holiday Boat Parade on the harbor toward the end of the year, taking second prize for their brilliantly decorated entry.In addition to pursuing other creative publicity opportunities in 2026, the organization is looking for every opportunity to upgrade the services that it offers to its guests. That includes adding some new local catering companies as partners to provide delicious meals for corporate dinners , anniversary celebrations, and other events on the water. Charleston Yacht Tours is also partnering with shuttle providers in the area to make it as convenient as possible for guests to get from their hotel, rental unit, or home to the dock for their yacht tour.More information about Charleston Yacht Tours and its services is available on the company’s website, www.charlestonyachttours.com . The organization is proud to serve groups of any size with cruises for sightseeing, celebrating a milestone with a corporate dinner, swimming with friends, fishing, or just enjoying a relaxing few hours on the harbor.

