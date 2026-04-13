JOHN HUGHES LAUNCHES NEW LIVE PODCAST WITH GOLF LIVE

John Hughes launches “Instant Golf Improvement” podcast with Golf Live, featuring expert guests sharing coaching tips through engaging livestream sessions.

CHAMPIONSGATE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Starting April 14, 2026, John Hughes is proud to announce the launch of Instant Golf Improvement With John Hughes, a twice-monthly livestream podcast hosted on Golf Live+. Golf Live+ is the premium content layer of Golf Live, an all-in-one coaching platform built for golf professionals and the golfers they teach. Golf Live+ gives golfers access to live streams, instructional videos, and on-demand content from the world’s best instructors.Instant Golf Improvement with John Hughes will air at 5:00 PM Eastern Time on the second and fourth Tuesdays of every month. Each episode will be streamed live and will feature a special guest. Guests are primarily Golf Magazine Top 100 Teachers, with additional appearances from celebrity guests and golf experts sharing their perspectives on the game.The podcast will offer listeners a wide range of insights into the game of golf, each guest's unique background, and their most actionable tips to help golfers improve their performance. Episodes will also include real-time analysis of golf swing videos submitted by golfers in advance.The guest lineup for the first three months includes Charlie Rymer from the Golf Channel; Michael Dutro, known as the "Force Plate Guy;" and four Golf Magazine Top 100 Teachers. These golf experts, coaches, and business owners bring valuable perspectives from across the country, from Florida to Hawaii.Golf Live+ subscribers can also access On Par With John Hughes, an additional podcast featuring golf tips from John Hughes and other expert instructors, available on demand.In addition to partnering with Golf Live, John Hughes leads John Hughes Golf in central Florida, an organization providing both in-person and virtual golf coaching. Clients can book half-day, one-day, or two-day golf instructional sessions at award-winning courses near Orlando, Florida. For virtual coaching, John Hughes and his team use advanced digital tools to assess students' form and technique and provide actionable feedback to drive immediate improvement.Golfers can learn more about Golf Live at golfliveapp.com and about John Hughes Golf at johnhughesgolf.com.

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