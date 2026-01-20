HARIO UNVEILS THE V60 DRIPPER NEO

Hario brings innovative design to the coffee and tea pour-over and drip consumers.

The V60 Dripper NEO honors the original V60’s philosophy, coffee should be approachable, expressive, and enjoyable for everyone, while pushing performance firmly into the future.” — Hario Design Team

TOKYO, JAPAN, January 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HARIO Co., Ltd., the creator of the world-renowned V60 pour-over dripper, proudly introduces the V60 Dripper NEO, a bold evolution of the iconic original that redefines extraction performance through 2-years of ground-breaking perfected engineering with a stunning aesthetic design.

"At the heart of the NEO is an all-new 72-rib spiral structure: 72 ultra-fine ribs along the upper body guide water uniformly down the walls, while nine converging ribs at the base accelerate flow through the outlet," stated the Hario Design Team. "This dual-zone design achieves two critical improvements, simultaneously, faster extraction, and reduced risk of over-extraction. The result is in a remarkably clean, sweet, and vibrant cup with minimized bitterness."

The two-year development journey began with a clear mission: make great pour-over coffee faster and more forgiving without sacrificing the freedom and creativity that define the V60 experience. Through exhaustive testing of rib counts, angles, and flow dynamics, HARIO’s engineers refined a structure that satisfies both world-class baristas on competition stages and home brewers seeking consistently delicious results.

Crafted from lightweight, high-clarity Tritan™ resin, the V60 Dripper NEO offers superior heat retention for greater temperature stability throughout the brew, ensuring consistent results from the first drop to the last. It remains fully compatible with all existing V60 switch bases, giving users unparalleled flexibility across brewing styles and setups.

Availability

The V60 Dripper NEO is now available worldwide.

About HARIO

Established in 1921, HARIO Co., Ltd. has been dedicated to designing timeless, functional, and beautiful heatproof glass products for nearly a century. Best known for its V60 series, HARIO continues to innovate tools that empower coffee lovers around the world to brew better coffee, every day.

