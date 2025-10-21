HARIO UNVEILS NEW SERIES 'AYA' JAPANESE CULTURE & DESIGN CAPTURED IN GLASS

Submit Release
TOKYO, JAPAN, October 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HARIO Co., Ltd., a heat-resistant glass manufacturer with over a century of history, proudly announces the launch of its new series, “AYA,” designed to enrich the coffee experience with elegance and artistry.

The concept behind “AYA” is coffee tools you’ll want to display, not hide away. Each item is crafted not only for warm beverage brewing but also to serve as a piece of interior design that brings beauty and ambiance to everyday living spaces.

At the heart of the collection lies a fusion of glass and the traditional Japanese “Shippou” pattern — a timeless motif symbolizing harmony, connection, and prosperity. The circular geometry of Shippou interacts delicately with the luminous transparency of glass, creating an interplay of light and texture that transforms coffee brewing into a serene, almost ceremonial experience.

“By combining the traditional Shippou motif with HARIO’s signature glass clarity, we aimed to create designs where functionality meets tradition. We hope each cup of coffee becomes a moment that colors your mood and entire living space.” HARIO Product Development Team.

The “AYA” series invites users to rediscover the ritual of coffee through form, light, and emotion. It is a collection meant to be used, admired, and cherished — a new expression of Japanese aesthetics brought to life through HARIO’s craftsmanship.

For more information on the AYA Series and Hario, please visit the website: https://globalhario.com/collections/aya; Instagram: @hario_global
