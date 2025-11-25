PAC-MAN™ AND HARIO UNVEIL DUAL ANNIVERSARY COLLABORATION 45 YEARS OF GAMING AND 20 YEARS OF POUR-OVER COFFEE PERFECTION

This limited-edition collection merges the timeless appeal of Pac Man's arcade gaming with the art of Hario's pour-over coffee.” — HARIO Design Team

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tokyo, Japan-HARIO Co., Ltd., the renowned Japanese manufacturer of premium glassware and coffee equipment, announces its collaboration with the iconic video game PAC-MAN™, commemorating the 45th anniversary of PAC-MAN™ and the 20th anniversary of HARIO's iconic V60 Dripper.

"This limited-edition collection merges the timeless appeal of arcade gaming with the art of pour-over coffee," said the HARIO Design Team. "When the coffee is brewed, its deep color becomes the black background, revealing the PAC-MAN game screen printed on the glass server."

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE V60 X PAC-MAN™ SET INCLUDE:

Barista-Tested Glass Server: Ergonomically shaped for easy gripping, stirring, and pouring, with dual-sided PAC-MAN™ screen prints that activate with coffee.

Black Porcelain V60 Dripper: HARIO’s signature cone in matte black, emblazoned with “PAC-MAN™” and “COFFEE BREAK” to evoke the game’s iconic pause scenes.

A must-have for PAC-MAN™ collectors, coffee enthusiasts, and design lovers, the set delivers functional craftsmanship infused with playful gaming nostalgia.

Available primarily in the United States, with a limited run in Japan. Full details and purchasing information are available at: https://globalhario.com/pages/v60-and-pac-man.

About HARIO Co., Ltd. Established in 1921, HARIO is a Tokyo-based leader in heatproof glass and coffee brewing tools, best known for the V60 series that redefined pour-over precision worldwide.

About PAC-MAN™Created by Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PAC-MAN™ debuted in 1980 and remains one of the most recognizable video game characters, embodying fun, strategy, and endless nostalgia for generations. ©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

