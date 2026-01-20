PumpAlarm.com Offers Free Shipping on All Orders Over $200

Indianapolis-based cellular monitoring solution provider enhances customer value with complimentary USPS shipping promotion.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pumpalarm.com, a professional provider of cellular-based remote monitoring solutions for residential and commercial applications, offers free USPS shipping on all orders exceeding $200. This shipping promotion enables customers nationwide to receive their monitoring devices without additional delivery costs.

The company provides comprehensive monitoring solutions designed to protect properties from water damage, power failures, and temperature fluctuations. PumpAlarm.com serves customers across the United States with cellular-based technology that maintains functionality during power outages, addressing a critical vulnerability in traditional Wi-Fi monitoring systems.

Comprehensive Monitoring Capabilities

PumpAlarm.com's devices deliver multiple monitoring functions for property protection:

• Power Monitoring: The system sends real-time alerts when power outages occur and when electrical service returns, enabling property owners to respond promptly to potential equipment failures.

• Temperature Monitoring: Adjustable upper and lower alarm thresholds allow users to monitor for both high and low temperature conditions, protecting sensitive equipment and preventing freeze damage.

• Water Level Monitoring: Float switches trigger notifications when water reaches predetermined levels, with programmable settings for both high and low water detection.

• Floor Water Detection: Digital sensors detect as little as 3/16 inch of water, providing early warning of flooding conditions before significant damage occurs.

The company's instant alert system combines rapid detection capabilities with reliable cellular connectivity to deliver real-time notifications directly to mobile devices. Installation requires minimal technical expertise, with the company noting that anyone capable of using a screwdriver and sending text messages can complete the setup process.

Cellular Technology Advantages

PumpAlarm.com operates exclusively on cellular networks rather than Wi-Fi connections. The company emphasizes that cellular technology provides superior reliability and easier implementation compared to Wi-Fi-based alternatives. The cellular infrastructure maintains monitoring capabilities during power outages when internet-dependent systems fail, ensuring continuous property protection.

The company's devices operate on the Verizon network and require annual cellular subscription fees of $49.99 for PumpAlarm units. The service includes a money-back guarantee for customers in the lower 48 states and Hawaii where cellular coverage proves inadequate.

TextLight Remote Monitoring Solution

The company manufactures the TextLight, a specialized monitoring device designed and built in the United States for remotely located control panels and machinery. The TextLight withstands harsh weather conditions and provides monitoring capabilities where traditional alarm lights prove ineffective due to the absence of on-site personnel.

Product Support and Warranty Coverage

PumpAlarm.com provides comprehensive customer support through multiple channels:

• Free telephone and email support covering presales inquiries, technical questions, and billing matters

• Complimentary e-learning courses for device maintenance and operation

• Detailed FAQ resources to assist customers in protecting their investments

All 4G devices include a one-year bumper-to-bumper warranty covering defects in materials and workmanship under normal use conditions. Warranty claims require a Returned Material Authorization number obtained through customer support channels. The warranty period does not extend beyond the original 12-month coverage when products or components are repaired or replaced under warranty terms.

Customer testimonials reflect satisfaction with product performance and company responsiveness. John K. stated: "PumpAlarm.com is very responsive to their customers and they put out a quality product with easy-to-understand instructions and installation procedures."

Matt D. commented: "This thing works as advertised. I am completely happy with this purchase. This is a small price to pay for peace of mind."

Company Background and Mission

Established in 2013, PumpAlarm.com developed from more than two decades of collective experience inherited from affiliate company OmniSite, which designs monitoring systems for municipalities nationwide. The company identified an unmet need in the residential sector where conventional Wi-Fi monitors fail during power outages, leaving properties vulnerable to water damage.

PumpAlarm.com was recently acquired by DriBot, LLC. The combined entity maintains focus on delivering reliable, user-friendly monitoring solutions that ensure safety, efficiency, and peace of mind for customers. The company prioritizes product dependability, exceptional customer service, and commitment to excellence in empowering users to protect valuable assets and maintain secure environments.

Mr. Tom Ward, President and CEO, has dedicated approximately 40 years to the cellular monitoring industry with emphasis on water and wastewater monitoring. His experience includes founding two previous companies focused on residential and municipal applications centered on remote water monitoring technology.

The Indianapolis-based company manufactures all products in the United States, specifically in the Midwest, maintaining quality control standards and ensuring product dependability. As a family-owned manufacturing company, PumpAlarm.com operates on values of trust, reliability, and property protection.

The company's mission emphasizes providing solutions that protect homes, businesses, and communities from risks associated with pump failures and water damage. Through innovation and dedicated customer service, PumpAlarm.com strives to contribute to the wellbeing of communities served while helping customers protect their valuable assets.

For additional information about free shipping on orders over $200 and to explore the complete range of monitoring solutions, visit https://www.pumpalarm.com/ or contact customer service at +1 888-454-5051. Customers can browse available products at https://www.pumpalarm.com/shop and access educational resources at https://www.pumpalarm.com/blog/the-pumpalarm-blog-1.

