KIKSASA LAUNCHES GEORGIA SMALL BUSINESS ECOSYSTEM MESH

Georgia Small Business Ecosystem Mesh

A new free system connects more than 6,300 existing resources across the State of Georgia, making small business support visible to all citizens.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kiksasa , an Atlanta-based technology company focused on building digital infrastructure for entrepreneurs and small businesses, today announced the public launch of the Georgia Small Business Ecosystem Mesh , a free statewide system that connects existing small business support resources across Georgia.Rather than introducing new programs, the Ecosystem Mesh organizes publicly available information about existing support so business owners can more easily find and use resources already operating in their communities.At launch, the Ecosystem Mesh includes more than 6,300 organizations serving business owners across industries and regions statewide. Many of these programs and facilities operate below capacity because they are difficult to locate.Built entirely from publicly available information, the Ecosystem Mesh allows users to identify relevant local options without navigating multiple websites, which lowers barriers to access and improves awareness of available support.For example, a business owner in northwest Georgia can use the Ecosystem Mesh to find where to register a business, locate training or accelerator programs, or identify shared spaces such as libraries and creative facilities that offer meeting rooms, equipment, or makerspaces.Information is organized around Georgia’s 12 state-defined economic development regions, which align with how funding and programs are delivered across all 159 counties. Additional views focused on Atlanta’s startup community and statewide government resources bring the total to 14 views.Each regional view functions as a practical guide that outlines available assistance within that area. The structure reflects the needs of small businesses at different stages of growth and highlights the role of local institutions already supporting entrepreneurs in their communities.“This launch is about making support easier to find and use,” said Kelly Flynn, co-founder and chief executive officer of Kiksasa. “Community starts with visibility. Small business owners should not have to spend hours searching for help that already exists. When information is clear and accessible, people can move forward with confidence.”The Ecosystem Mesh is supported by Kiki AI, Kiksasa’s internal data system used to organize and update public information. Access is free, no login is required, and Kiksasa does not collect private business data.The Georgia Small Business Ecosystem Mesh is available at kiksasa.com. The launch also serves as the foundation for future expansion into additional states.About KiksasaKiksasa is an Atlanta-based technology company that develops digital infrastructure for entrepreneurs, small businesses, and innovation communities. Its platforms help communities organize resources, improve visibility, and support local economic growth through open, accessible systems. More information is available at kiksasa.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.