Startup Atlanta Announces New Digital Ecosystem Guide in Partnership with Local Tech Startup Kiksasa

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Startup Atlanta , the community non-profit dedicated to connecting and growing the local Atlanta startup ecosystem, today announced the next iteration of the Atlanta Startup Ecosystem Guide—a dynamic, digital platform launching in partnership with Georgia-based technology company, Kiksasa Since its original debut in 2016, the Ecosystem Guide has served as one of Startup Atlanta’s most enduring and impactful tools for entrepreneurs, originally launched as a printed directory, the first of its kind in Atlanta. In response to the in-person shutdowns of 2020, the printed Guide evolved into a digital one, further expanding its reach to help hundreds of entrepreneurs discover startup programs, funding resources, co-working spaces, university accelerators, pitch competitions, and more. In 2022, Startup Atlanta, in partnership with Economic Impact Catalyst, unveiled a new digital tool offering, the Community Calendar, which continues to serve the community today.Now, in 2025, Startup Atlanta is proud to announce its most ambitious expansion yet in its toolkit of free, publicly accessible digital resources for entrepreneurs. With over 1,300+ ecosystem entries at launch, this next-generation ecosystem guide will offer advanced search, filtering, and categorization, making it easier than ever for founders to find the resources they need to build and scale their companies.“The Ecosystem Guide is at the heart of our mission,” said Lexie Newhouse, President of Startup Atlanta. “We’ve heard time and again from founders that access to trusted, current, and easily navigable resources is critical. This new platform will empower entrepreneurs across the city—especially those who are new, historically underserved, or outside of the traditional networks.”In addition to its searchable directory, the new platform will feature modules like the Community Calendar, social media channels, and an interactive map to continue streamlining and centralizing these resources. To expand the platform’s reach and accessibility, Community Partner Organizations will have the opportunity to embed the platform within their existing websites.The new Guide is being developed in partnership with Kiksasa, a Georgia-based startup focused on community data and ecosystem tools. “Kiksasa is ready to power this next phase of innovation with Startup Atlanta,” said Kelly Flynn, Co-founder and CEO of Kiksasa. “The Atlanta startup community is our family. We can’t think of a better place to launch our flagship product, Kiksasa Ecosystem, and show the world how vibrant our home town really is.”Startup Atlanta and Kiksasa are excited to roll this out as part of InnovATL 2025, the annual series of special events promoting the entrepreneurs, creators, tech pioneers, and influencers pushing metro Atlanta forward as the nexus of innovation.To view the Ecosystem Guide, visit atlanta.kiksasa.com . Inquires related to partnership opportunities for the Ecosystem Guide should contact info@startupatlanta.com.About Startup AtlantaStartup Atlanta is a community non-profit with a mission to connect, promote, and expand Atlanta’s vibrant startup ecosystem to bolster the creation of jobs, companies, and wealth. Startup Atlanta achieves this by producing the Atlanta Startup Ecosystem Guide, leading the Atlanta Startup Awards, and convening ecosystem leaders through its Community Partners Lunch and strategic programming throughout the year.Learn more at www.startupatlanta.com About KiksasaKiksasa provides critical infrastructure for innovation ecosystems through its dual-platform approach: Kiksasa Ecosystem, which creates public community showcases connecting startups with resources and opportunities, and Kiksasa Hub, an AI-enabled operations platform that replaces fragmented tools while reducing costs by over 70%.Learn more at www.kiksasa.com

