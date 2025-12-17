Atlanta Tech Company Kiksasa Announces January 2026 Launch of Statewide Small Business Ecosystem for Georgia

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kiksasa , the Atlanta-based technology company focused on building digital infrastructure for entrepreneurs and small business communities, today announced the January 2026 expansion of its Ecosystem platform designed to unlock and connect small business resources across the state of Georgia.After launching its Ecosystem model within incubators, accelerators, and the Atlanta metro startup community, Kiksasa is now building a statewide public-good Ecosystem that connects entrepreneurs, small businesses, support organizations, and community partners across Georgia’s 12 economic development regions, with the existing Atlanta startup ecosystem guide from local non-profit Startup Atlanta serving as a 13th innovation zone.The expansion reflects a shift away from startup-only models toward a broader, community-first approach to economic development, one that recognizes that many regions already have valuable resources, but lack visibility, coordination, and easy access.“This effort is all about community,” said Kelly Flynn, Co-Founder and CEO of Kiksasa. “We’ve seen what happens when resources are visible and connected in Atlanta. Now we’re focused on unlocking that same opportunity across the entire state, especially in communities where support already exists, but is hard to find.” Kiksasa's Georgia Ecosystem is designed for entrepreneurs and small businesses across industries, including agriculture, arts, services, manufacturing, and technology. The platform brings together existing programs, shared spaces, community organizations, events, training opportunities, and business resources in a single, publicly accessible place.Kiksasa helps communities thrive by making better use of their existing resources, instead of having to create new infrastructure. Across Georgia, many facilities and programs operate at below-capacity levels simply because entrepreneurs don’t know they exist. The Ecosystem makes these assets visible and easier to activate.In North Georgia, for example, art schools and creative facilities often have space that sits unused outside of scheduled programming, while entrepreneurs struggle to find affordable places to work. With the Ecosystem, these facilities can identify additional new service options such as part-time co-working, leveraging existing infrastructure, including chairs, tables, and Wi-Fi, to create new revenue opportunities and increase exposure for local arts and cultural tourism.Similar opportunities exist across rural Georgia, where business development programs, farm bureaus, shared spaces, and local expertise are available but disconnected. By linking these resources at a regional level, the Ecosystem helps entrepreneurs navigate support more easily and helps communities better understand where resources are strong and where gaps remain.The platform is supported by Kiksasa’s proprietary data engine, Kiki AI, which continuously scans and organizes publicly available information to keep regional ecosystem data current and usable. Each economic region will have its own ecosystem view, with the ability for cities and rural communities to maintain local layers that roll up into the broader statewide system.The Georgia Ecosystem is being built as a public-good project. No login is required to explore resources, and the platform is designed to remain open and accessible. Kiksasa plans to work alongside economic development commissions, civic organizations, community leaders, and sponsors to support long-term sustainability without restricting access.Kiksasa's Georgia Small Business Ecosystem is launching soon, with initial regional rollouts beginning early January 2026. The company plans to expand the model to additional states over time.About KiksasaKiksasa is an Atlanta-based technology company building digital infrastructure for entrepreneurs, small businesses, and innovation communities. Its Ecosystem and Hub platforms help communities organize resources, strengthen connections, and support local growth — without gatekeeping or complexity. Learn more at kiksasa.com.###

