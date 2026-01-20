Crosschq Launches AI Interview Suite: First Platform to Merge Interview Intelligence, AI Interviews, and Fraud Detection

New tool leverages proprietary hiring success learning models trained on 150M+ hiring outcomes and proven science

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crosschq, the leader in AI-powered Hiring Intelligence, today announced the launch of its AI Interview Suite, the first fully integrated interview platform powered by New Hire Success Foundation Models, proprietary AI trained on over 170 million hiring outcomes to improve new hire performance and retention.The Crosschq AI Interview Suite combines Interview Intelligence, Autonomous AI Interviews, dynamic note-taking and scorecards, embedded fraud detection, and role-based interview guide creation in one seamless solution. By unifying these capabilities, organizations can deliver predictive, secure, and compliant interviews without relying on multiple vendors while ensuring every candidate has a fair and consistent opportunity to compete.Unlike traditional interview tools, Crosschq’s outcome-trained hiring success models go beyond analyzing what candidates and interviewers say. They learn how responses, behaviors, and signals correlate with real on-the-job success, enabling scientifically precise, bias-aware hiring decisions that meet global compliance standards. These models are powered by a proprietary validation system developed and overseen by Crosschq’s internal science team, led by Dr. Steve Hunt."While other tools stop at summarizing interviews, Crosschq goes further. Our platform actually learns which interviewers are best at predicting new hire success and subsequently which candidates will succeed in your unique environment," said Michael Fitzsimmons, CEO of Crosschq. "Whether by enabling live human interviews or fully autonomous AI interviews, we ensure hiring decisions are smarter, more structured, and more secure."Key Capabilities:-Live Interview Intelligence: Capture, transcribe, and analyze interviews in real time, surfacing key moments and success signals.-Autonomous AI Interviews: Automate screening and early-stage interviews with AI trained on your success profiles and role requirements.-Role & Competency-Based Guide Creation: Instantly generate tailored interview guides and questions aligned to job needs.-Embedded Fraud Detection: Detect deepfake video/audio, impersonation attempts, and other authenticity risks in real time.-Dynamic Scorecards & Predictive Scoring: Apply adaptive, role-specific rubrics and forecast quality-of-hire by mapping interview data to success models.-Bias-Aware & Compliant Insights: Standardize evaluation criteria to reduce bias and align with global hiring laws.-AI Interview Coach: Simulates a realistic interview for candidates and delivers pointers on structure, clarity, and confidence."Crosschq’s AI Interview Suite represents a major step forward in the use of scientific, outcome-validated approaches to interviewing," said Dr. Steve Hunt, industry thought leader and co-author of THE Book on Quality of Hire . "By linking interview insights directly to proven New Hire Success Models, organizations can consistently hire people who are more likely to thrive, stay longer, and contribute more."Built for Modern Hiring TeamsThe Crosschq AI Interview Suite enables organizations to:-Improve quality-of-hire with outcome-driven, predictive insights.-Expand candidate access by interviewing more people efficiently and affordably.-Ensure consistent, compliant interviews across all roles and locations.-Protect hiring integrity with real-time fraud detection.-Shorten time-to-hire without sacrificing fairness, structure, or rigor.AvailabilityThe Crosschq AI Interview Suite is available immediately to enterprise, mid-market, and high-growth customers globally.About CrosschqCrosschq is the AI-powered Hiring Intelligence platform that empowers companies to leverage data to improve hiring outcomes and build high-performing teams. By connecting pre-hire and post-hire data across the talent lifecycle and training its proprietary Hiring Success Models on over 200 million real-world hiring outcomes, Crosschq delivers unmatched accuracy, efficiency, and equity in hiring.The Crosschq suite of applications includes recruiting automation, predictive screening, fraud detection, interview intelligence, and advanced hiring analytics, all seamlessly integrated with 40+ partners including Workday, SAP, Oracle, Greenhouse, Paradox, and iCIMS.Trusted by companies like Deloitte, Pinterest, WPP, Dish Network, ADT, AAA, and Allegis, Crosschq has been recognized as an Inc. Magazine Best in Business honoree for its commitment to “Purpose over Profits” and the ethical use of AI in hiring.Learn more at www.crosschq.com

