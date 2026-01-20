Paramount Limo Expands Fleet with Six Luxury Sprinter Van Categories to Meet Growing Client Demand

Los Angeles-based transportation provider broadens sprinter van lineup to support group travel, events, corporate transportation, and accessible rides

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paramount Limo announced an expansion of its fleet, adding six distinct Sprinter van categories to meet growing demand for flexible group transportation across Southern California. The expanded lineup is designed to support a wide range of travel needs, including corporate transportation, airport transfers, private events, and accessible travel.The Sprinter fleet now spans Limo Style Sprinters, Executive Sprinters, Jet Style Sprinters, Business Sprinters, Party Sprinters, and a wheelchair-accessible Sprinter option. Each category is built around a specific use case, allowing clients to choose a vehicle based on group size, seating layout, onboard features, and access requirements. By broadening its Sprinter van categories, Paramount Limo strengthens its position as a limo service Los Angeles executives, event planners, and private clients can rely on for consistent vehicle availability across different use cases.Limo Style Sprinters are designed for social events and celebrations, often featuring wraparound seating, accent lighting, and entertainment-focused interiors. Jet Style and Executive Sprinters offer a quieter, more refined environment commonly used for executive travel, corporate transportation, and longer-distance rides. Business Sprinters and Executive Shuttle-style configurations emphasize practicality, with forward-facing seating and luggage space suited for conferences, airport transportation, and group scheduling.The wheelchair-accessible Sprinter category adds a dedicated option for clients who require mobility accommodations. This vehicle type supports accessible entry and secure passenger positioning, expanding transportation availability for events, airport transfers, and group outings where accessibility is a priority.The broader Sprinter lineup strengthens Paramount Limo’s capacity to provide organized limo transportation Los Angeles customers can rely on when vehicle availability, timing coordination, and advance scheduling requirements are a priority.About Paramount LimoParamount Limo is a Los Angeles-based transportation company providing professional chauffeured services for corporate travel, airport transportation, events, and private occasions throughout Southern California.

