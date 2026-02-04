PatchMaster Announces Strategic Referral Partnership with All Dry Services
Collaboration Strengthens Service Offerings, Expands Local Referral Networks, and Delivers Greater Value to Customers Nationwide
As PatchMaster continues to grow, we’re constantly looking for ways to deliver more value to homeowners and support our franchisees with strong, reputable partners.”CHESTER, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PatchMaster®, the nation’s leading drywall repair and professional paint finishing franchise, today announced a new national referral partnership with All Dry Services, a fast-growing leader in water damage mitigation and restoration. This strategic collaboration is designed to streamline customer experience, strengthen local service networks, and enhance the value each brand provides in communities across the country.
As both organizations continue to expand rapidly, franchise owners have already begun establishing local relationships to better serve homeowners dealing with water damage, restoration needs, and the resulting drywall repairs and painting services. The new referral partnership formalizes this growing alignment and provides a consistent framework for collaboration across both systems.
“As PatchMaster continues to grow, we’re constantly looking for ways to deliver more value to homeowners and support our franchisees with strong, reputable partners,” said Paul Ferrara, President and CEO, PatchMaster. “Our new partnership with All Dry Services represents an exciting opportunity to align two complementary service brands. We anticipate this collaboration will empower franchisees, strengthen local service networks, and create a smoother experience for customers nationwide.”
Through this partnership, All Dry franchisees will be able to confidently refer customers to PatchMaster for seamless drywall repair and professional paint finishing, restoring affected areas as if the damage never occurred once mitigation or restoration work is complete. In turn, PatchMaster locations will connect customers to All Dry when homeowners require fast, professional support for water damage or related emergencies. Together, the two brands are creating a smoother, more complete customer journey, helping homeowners move from disaster to beautifully restored spaces, while enabling franchise owners in both systems to grow their local networks and expand service opportunities.
“Our goal has always been to deliver peace of mind during stressful home emergencies,” said Pete Waxman, CEO, All Dry Services. “By partnering with PatchMaster, we see tremendous potential to strengthen that promise. Once implemented, this referral program will give franchisees on both sides an excellent resource for providing complete, start-to-finish support to homeowners.”
PatchMaster and All Dry Services believe this partnership will create lasting value for customers and franchise owners alike. The companies expect the referral program to strengthen their national service ecosystems, support local business growth, and reinforce both brands’ dedication to quality, professionalism, and customer care.
About PatchMaster
PatchMaster® is a fast-growing home services brand specializing in high-quality drywall repair and professional painting. Founded in 2016, PatchMaster has expanded across the United States and Canada, now operating in more than 185 territories.
Each PatchMaster location is a trusted, locally owned and operated drywall repair and painting company delivering fast, professional, and worry-free service. Trained technicians provide virtually dust-free repairs, seamless finishing, and complete patch and paint solutions that restore damaged walls and ceilings to like-new condition—often in a single visit. From holes, dings, and dents to everyday wear and tear, PatchMaster is known for quick turnaround, consistent quality, and dependable results.
Fully insured, every PatchMaster location stands behind its work with a satisfaction guarantee, making wall repair simple, reliable, and stress-free for homeowners and property managers.
About All Dry Services
All Dry Services is a home-services franchise specializing in disaster-restoration and cleanup: water damage restoration, mold remediation, fire / smoke / sewage cleanup and similar property-restoration services. The business model is oriented around emergency, as-needed services; this tends to make demand relatively recession-resistant (people need restoration services regardless of economic cycles).
Joining All Dry Services means investing in a business where the need is constant—water damage, mold, fire, and storm restoration services are essential and urgent. Whether for a home or a commercial property, our clients depend on timely expert help. By becoming a franchise partner with All Dry Services, you step into this resilient market with a trusted system behind you.
Learn more at www.myalldry.com/franchising/ or call (855) 415-5642.
