PatchMaster Ranks #1 in Drywall Repair Category in Entrepreneur’s 47th Annual Franchise 500
Category-Leading Franchise Honored for Operational Strength and Multi-Market Growth Strategy
Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 is the most comprehensive, well-respected, and widely referenced franchise ranking. The annual evaluation examines more than 150 data points, including unit economics, growth, financial stability, brand strength, and franchisor support. With the 2026 Franchise 500 ranking among the most competitive in the program’s history, PatchMaster’s #1 category placement is a significant and well-earned achievement.
“Being recognized as the number one franchise in our category is a powerful validation of the business we are building for our owners,” said Paul Ferrara, President and CEO, PatchMaster. “This ranking reflects our focus on operational simplicity, real demand for our services, and a support system designed to help franchisees build profitable, durable businesses. We are committed to helping owners succeed in both residential and commercial markets, and this honor reinforces that objective.”
PatchMaster provides drywall repair, ceiling restoration, and interior painting services to both residential and commercial customers, offering franchise owners access to multiple revenue opportunities within a single, focused service model. On the consumer side, the brand serves homeowners seeking professional, high-quality repairs and finishing services, work that remains consistently in demand across market conditions. Commercial work represents an additional growth opportunity for franchisees who pursue and develop local business relationships in their territories.
With low overhead requirements, comprehensive training, and ongoing operational, marketing, and sales support, PatchMaster is designed for hands-on owner-operators seeking a franchise that rewards engagement, execution, and disciplined growth.
About PatchMaster
PatchMaster® is a fast-growing home services brand specializing in high-quality drywall repair and professional painting. Founded in 2016, PatchMaster has expanded across the United States and Canada, now operating in more than 185 territories.
Each PatchMaster location is a trusted, locally owned and operated drywall repair and painting company delivering fast, professional, and worry-free service. Trained technicians provide virtually dust-free repairs, seamless finishing, and complete Patch and Paint solutions that restore damaged walls and ceilings to like-new condition—often in a single visit. From holes, dings, and dents to everyday wear and tear, PatchMaster is known for quick turnaround, consistent quality, and dependable results.
Fully insured, every PatchMaster location stands behind its work with a satisfaction guarantee, making wall repair simple, reliable, and stress-free for homeowners and property managers.
About Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®
Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500® is the world’s first, best, and most comprehensive franchise ranking. For nearly 50 years, it has served as a trusted benchmark for franchise ownership performance and investment quality.
